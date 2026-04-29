Southern Guards play down LIV rumours, saying they’re preparing for SA 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dean Burmester reacts during the fourth round of the LIV event at Steyn City last month.

Southern Guards general manager Richard Glover and golfer Dean Burmester are playing down forecasts of doom for LIV Golf, saying preparations were “full-steam ahead” for the 2027 edition at Steyn City.

Burmester said they were looking at selling 140,000 tickets, with Glover adding that the first batch of 40,000 had already been sold out.

“We strongly feel that the demise of LIV Golf has been greatly exaggerated,” Glover said during a video conference call with journalists on Tuesday morning.

“I think the reality is the war in Iran is starting to impact a lot of people and LIV Golf is not immune to that, but we’re very optimistic about the future of LIV Golf.

“We’re planning for the rest of 2026, we’re also planning for 2027.”

LIV Golf earlier announced they’ll return to South Africa in 2027.



LIV said more than 100,000 fans attended this year’s event at The Club at Steyn City.pic.twitter.com/NKzSvgehSW — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) March 22, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has guaranteed funding for 2026, though Burmester added that didn’t mean there wasn’t interest in 2027.

Glover and Burmester pointed out that LIV Golf had faced rumours of closure for the five years it had been around.

“It’s really nothing new,” Glover said, adding another batch of tickets for the 2027 South African event would probably go on sale “in the next few months”.

“And we’re predicting that batch will sell out as well … We don’t believe there’s any reason at the moment to suspect that that plan is going to change.”

Glover pointed to the corporate interest in the global league.

“There’s a lot of momentum in the LIV business from a revenue growth perspective. You just look at some of the sponsors the league has signed in the last year.

🇿🇦President @CyrilRamaphosa arriving in Steyn City, Johannesburg, for the @LIV Golf International Tournament; the President is received by @SportArtsCultur Minister Gayton McKenzie and CEO of Liv Golf, Mr Scott O’Neil.#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/xBuIgnL7EA — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2026

“Almost half a billion dollars of sponsors have been signed … It’s a long list of blue chip brands,” Glover added, saying that there was great interest in the Southern Guards too.

He reiterated that LIV’s business model was going to change. “The plan was always to move away from what I call centralised ownership to more of a team-based investment model.

“The league are actively in negotiations to sell minority equity deals in a few teams, and I would predict that there’ll be an announcement around investments in a few teams this year.”

Glover added that this probably wouldn’t affect the Guards immediately. “I can tell you that we have had some interest from third parties in investing in the Southern Guards team and it’s really being driven by the LIV South Africa event.”

Burmester and his Southern Guards teammates are preparing for the next LIV event in Virginia starting next Thursday.

Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle — LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil in an email seen by Reuters

Earlier this month, Reuters reported LIV Golf’s 2026 season will proceed as scheduled with the full backing of Saudi Arabia’s PIF, sources close to the matter said, pushing back against reports the rebel circuit was on the verge of collapse.

The sources, who have knowledge of the PIF’s investment and LIV operations, said funding would continue and the remaining nine tournaments of the 14-event schedule would go ahead as planned.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Daily Telegraph reported LIV Golf executives had been summoned to an “emergency meeting” in New York, before the Financial Times reported the PIF was on the verge of cutting its support, though no final decision had been made.

The news came one week after LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil was in Augusta, Georgia, for the Masters together with several members of the circuit’s communications team. There were 10 LIV Golf players in the 91-player starting field at the Masters, including Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, who finished two shots behind winner Rory McIlroy in a share of third place.

O’Neil, in an email seen by Reuters, told players: “Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle.”