Wolvaardt outstanding but Proteas need more from middle order for World Cup

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Laura Wolvaardt says the Proteas series victory over India was perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup.

The South Africans secured a 4-1 series triumph after beating India by 23 runs in Benoni on Monday. It was a timely tonic after a dreadful tour to New Zealand, where they lost five out of seven matches.

“I’m very happy, this was perfect prep,” said Wolvaardt. “[India] are in the same [World Cup] group as us; we have a game against them in Manchester [on June 21] and it gives us some momentum going into the tournament. It tells us that there is a lot we’re doing right.”

Wolvaardt was the stand-out performer across both teams and understandably was named player of the series. She scored 330 runs, averaging 82.50, with three half-centuries and one hundred. Perhaps most impressive was her strike rate of 168.36, which illustrated how well Wolvaardt took advantage of one important phase of the innings.

“I’m very happy with the power play batting, the intent we’ve shown at the top, it’s put us in good positions,” she said.

South Africa’s lowest power-play score came in Benoni, where Wolvaardt and opening partner Sune Luus finished with 49/0 — but given the sluggish pace of the pitch at Willowmoore Park, even that was an excellent outcome. Other than that, totals of 53/1, 66/0, 72/0 and 59/1 after the first six overs show how well the openers played.

Luus was the second highest run-scorer in the series with an aggregate of 197, demonstrating that not only was the ploy to shift her to opener correct, but she and Wolvaardt dovetailed well off one-another.

The death bowling was also better than in New Zealand, but the fielding remains a concern. More catches were dropped in Benoni, and if South Africa is going to be successful at the World Cup then the players can ill-afford to continue making simple errors in the field.

“Every game we’ve had catches go down. That is frustrating, because we are creating a lot of chances and not taking them,” said Wolvaardt.

The players will have a few weeks off before the squad for the T20 World Cup, which runs from June 12 to July 5 in England and Wales, is announced later in May. Marizanne Kapp, who missed the series with India, has been posting to her social media feeds about her recovery and training, and should she pass the final fitness requirements, will be included in the final 15-player squad.

The Proteas face Australia in their opening match in Manchester on June 13.

Who impressed

Laura Wolvaardt — The captain’s numbers speak for themselves. She passed 50 in four of her five innings and turned one of those into a century.

— The captain’s numbers speak for themselves. She passed 50 in four of her five innings and turned one of those into a century. Sune Luus — Opening the innings suits her; she’s brilliant against spin, with her sweep an effective weapon, and she is playing with more freedom.

— Opening the innings suits her; she’s brilliant against spin, with her sweep an effective weapon, and she is playing with more freedom. Nonkululeko Mlaba — Poor in the fourth match of the series where she conceded 45 runs in four overs, but bounced back well in Benoni and claimed two wickets there, finishing with six in the series.

— Poor in the fourth match of the series where she conceded 45 runs in four overs, but bounced back well in Benoni and claimed two wickets there, finishing with six in the series. Chloe Tryon — Conceded less than eight runs an over during the series, and provided control with the ball during the middle period.

— Conceded less than eight runs an over during the series, and provided control with the ball during the middle period. Tumi Sekhukhune — Took six wickets and provided the selectors with food for thought, with her ability to swing the ball, which will be useful in UK conditions.

Who is under pressure

Tazmin Brits — Another dismal series from Brits, after a poor tour in New Zealand. She scored 64 runs in five innings and looks devoid of confidence. Doesn’t engender trust at No 3, which is a crucial spot in the order.

— Another dismal series from Brits, after a poor tour in New Zealand. She scored 64 runs in five innings and looks devoid of confidence. Doesn’t engender trust at No 3, which is a crucial spot in the order. Anneke Bosch — She would be an option at No 3, but needs to be given a chance there, and the two occasions she did bat in the series, failed to take advantage of those opportunities. It is a gaping hole in the batting order and causes problems for the middle order.

— She would be an option at No 3, but needs to be given a chance there, and the two occasions she did bat in the series, failed to take advantage of those opportunities. It is a gaping hole in the batting order and causes problems for the middle order. Middle order — 0n paper, with Tryon, Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk South Africa don’t lack power, but it wasn’t seen in this series. Kapp’s return will help, but South Africa need more out of those at 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in the batting order.

What needs to be fixed

Fielding — South Africa won against India despite their fielding and not because of it. They won’t win the World Cup if they drop so many catches and misfield as regularly as they have done in the past few months. Mduduzi Mbatha, who was hired as fielding coach after New Zealand, has his work cut out over the next five weeks.

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