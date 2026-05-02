Caf confirms Afcon Pamoja 2027 dates

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Caf president Patrice Motsepe has visited all three countries to monitor the progress of the preparations of the 24-nation tournament. He will return to Nairobi next week. File photo.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that will be jointly staged in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will kick off on June 19, with the final held on July 17.

The historic edition of the continental showpiece, dubbed Pamoja 2027, the first to be hosted by three countries, will be held in East Africa for the first time since the region last organised the event in Ethiopia in 1976.

Pamoja is a Kiswahili word for together, as the three nations aim to use the tournament to improve infrastructure and boost tourism and football in the region.

Africa’s football controlling body is yet to determine at which of the cities of the three countries — Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Kampala — the biennial contest will commence and conclude.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe has visited all three countries to monitor the progress of the preparations for the 24-nation tournament. He will return to Nairobi next week.

Afcon 2027 will be the last to be played over two years. Caf announced in December that the following instalment of their premier tournament will take place every four years starting from 2028

Last year Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda hosted the now-abolished African Nations Championship (Chan), which would have tested their state of preparedness for the more prestigious Afcon 2027.

The Afcon draw will be conducted on May 19.

In a statement released yesterday, Caf confirmed that “48 teams, including the three co-hosts, will participate in the qualifiers”.

The “Afcon Pamoja 2027 is the first Afcon to be hosted by three countries, presenting a unique opportunity for Caf and African football to reach over 400-million people in the East Africa region,” it said.

The qualifiers will be played during three Fifa windows:

the first from September 21 to October 6;

the second on November 9 and 17; with

the final qualifying matches pencilled in for the international window of March 22 to 30.

The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two finishers securing passage to the finals.

Afcon 2027 will be the last to be played over two years. Caf announced in December that the following instalment of their premier tournament will take place every four years starting from 2028.

Bringing Afcon forward was designed to allow for the introduction of the new annual African Nations League to start in 2029.