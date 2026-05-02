EPL’s ‘special’ game: Carrick hopes for timely boost for Reds clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is hopeful Matheus Cunha will be fit to return when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon in one of football’s fiercest rivalries, with both sides chasing Champions League qualification.

United, third in the Premier League, need two more points to secure a top‑five finish and a return to Europe’s elite competition next season, while fourth‑placed Liverpool are looking to firm up their own Champions League spot in a congested race.

Carrick said Cunha had returned to light training after a recent setback. “We’re in good shape really,” Carrick told reporters on Friday.

“Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we’re hopeful. With Luke [Shaw], we aren’t sure if he will be ready, but we’re hopeful. Matthijs [de Ligt] is still a little bit further; he won’t be involved in the game.

It is a standout game. Because of the history, the ups and downs this match-up has produced in the past, the entertainment and the emotion, all of those things make it a really special game — Michael Carrick, Manchester United coach

The possible return of Cunha after he missed Monday’s 2-1 win over Brentford with a hip flexor injury would be a timely boost for United in a fixture Carrick said retains its intensity regardless of league position.

“It’s certainly always been one of my favourite games, without a doubt. It is a standout game,” he said. “Because of the history, the ups and downs this match-up has produced in the past, the entertainment and the emotion, all of those things make it a really special game.”

A different ball game

United have climbed steadily since Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim midway through the campaign, putting themselves in a position to finish above holders Liverpool and secure Champions League football with games to spare.

“It shows the improvements of the group; we’re getting stronger and trying to achieve what we want. But it is a one-off game. The league position is what it is, but Sunday is a whole different ball game.”

Carrick also restored academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to the heart of the side, the midfielder recently signing a new five‑year deal after being marginalised earlier in the season under Amorim. “He epitomises this football club,” Carrick said.

“He is a young player who has come through the academy, is living and breathing the club, and has come through with real talent. The natural thing for him was to sign a new contract, so everyone is over the moon with it, including me because I think he deserves it.”

United have 61 points from 34 games, 12 behind league leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool are three points behind United and level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa

Mainoo has started 12 of Carrick’s 13 league matches in charge, missing one game due to injury, underlining his renewed importance as United look to finish strongly.

Despite the league stakes, Carrick stressed the wider significance of a fixture that has shaped English football for decades.

“When I think about this game, the first thing that comes to mind is that air of competition, really, irrespective of league positions over the years,” he said. “That emotion of the players and supporters has never changed. Two incredible football clubs ... to have such an impact over such a period of time is quite special, and we all appreciate that.”

Big game

United have 61 points from 34 games, 12 behind league leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool are three points behind United and level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Liverpool come into the match on the back of three successive Premier League wins.

“We’re aware of the fact that it is a very big game, not only because we play United but also to qualify for Champions League and to get the highest possible position in the league table,” Reds boss Arne Slot said.

“We always know that they’re really good but now they’re showing it in the league table. It might be a bit of an advantage that they only play once a week. When we have played them every time, I have seen how good they are, and now they have, especially under Michael Carrick, become more consistent in their results.”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out with injury, with Slot saying he has not yet trained with the club. “I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train with us today, tomorrow or the start of next week. He’s very close,” the Dutchman added.

Reuters