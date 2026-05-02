Litany of liveries to light up Miami Grand Prix track

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last time out, in the 2025 Miami sprint qualifying, a torrent of rain forced crashes, retirements, and yellow flags into the 18-lap equation.

It’s race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix! The stars are out, the sun is shining and the engines are raring to cause a blur on the track.

The grid returns from a month-long break, and the track will be littered with a litany of brightly painted once-off liveries to mark the vibrant Miami occasion and, perhaps, foreshadow an electric race to come tonight.

For the engineers and teams, these breaks rarely call for any actual pause in their schedule.

Their calendar continues in perpetuity as they aim to refine their annual inventions or do their best to catch up to the rest of the grid wherever they may be behind.

This was certainly the case for the Red Bull Racing team, among others, as they have brought in upgrades in an attempt to keep a desolate Max Verstappen hopeful that his season isn’t already over.

Verstappen’s unsuccessful 2025 driver’s championship fight that went to the last lap of the race last season has also meant that the Red Bull factory, which expended an extended amount of effort as they constantly sharpened the RB21, spent less time than they would have wanted in developing a competitive vehicle for the 2026 season.

Verstappen’s tone

Three races in, and it’s been worryingly obvious how behind they’ve been, and although Verstappen’s tone would indicate an underwhelming upgrades package for Miami, the Red Bull Garage will hope that they’ll still have a hand in the outcome of this year’s championship.

The atmosphere around today’s race has been thick with anticipation, not only for the goings-on of the track but also the implications of the regulation amendments made by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The long and short of it is that the FIA doesn’t want a repeat of incidents like the massive crash between Franco Colapinto and Oliver Beerman at the Japanese Grand Prix

After much talk about the need for a change to the 2026 regulations by the drivers so early into this new era, the FIA announced on April 20 that technical changes aimed at promoting performance and safety to the grid by reducing excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and consistent performance.

The long and short of it is that the FIA doesn’t want a repeat of incidents like the massive crash between Franco Colapinto and Oliver Beerman at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Beerman’s car careened into the wall because Colapinto lost power in the straight as the energy recovery system ran out of charge and about 50km/h worth of speed, a consequence of said regulations, causing a rapidly catching Beerman to lose control while trying to evade the back of Colapinto’s vehicle.

Change needed

Although the FIA has labelled the alterations as “refinements”, it is clear a change was needed, with the complaints of most of the drivers on the grid being well documented.

This weekend’s racing action will allow the paddock their first look at how these tweaks may change their respective seasons, if at all.

The Friday sprint qualifying and sprint race gave teams a chance to test their car setups early to optimise their specific capabilities for tonight’s circuit.

With 24 vastly differing circuits on the calendar — maybe 22 in this year’s case due to the ongoing complications near the Saudi Arabian region where two races should’ve taken place — the need for a Friday practice day for the teams to understand the track and weather conditions possible for the main race was obvious.

The teams, however, had to make do with less information than usual about how best to fine-tune their cars, as the inclusion of a sprint format instead of a traditional Friday means garages lost an hour’s worth of information with there being only one hour-long free practice session followed by two sprints, both 30 minutes long, instead of three hour-long practice sessions.

Hour a long time

This, in a sport where the best are separated by mere tenths of a second, means an hour is a long time to sacrifice.

With all that being said, the drivers may still have to throw away everything they’ve learnt — even through Saturday’s qualifying, as the forecast for tonight’s Miami Grand Prix predicts that thunderstorms are set to dominate the race, unlike the high heat experienced in the two prior days.

Last time out, in the 2025 Miami sprint qualifying, a torrent of rain forced crashes, retirements, and yellow flags into the 18-lap equation.

Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Verstappen, who were stopped dead in the water in that sprint, will be hoping their bravery will give luck no choice but to favour them this time around and save them from being repeat prey to incidents in the rain.

Nonetheless, action will be on the cards in Miami. Who will call, who will fold, and who will have the royal flush needed to raise themselves to the top step of the podium will be discovered in the Miami Grand Prix tonight.