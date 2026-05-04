SportPREMIUM

Blast from the past | Proteas women thrash Bangladesh

Today in SA sport history: May 4

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

SA's Chloe Tryon slaps a delivery into the outfield in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Visakhapatnam on October 13
Chloe Tryon scores 65 off 42 balls as the South African women make 270/9 on their way to beating Bangladesh by 106 runs in the first ODI in Potchefstroom. (Alex Davidson/ICC via Getty Images)

1947 — Bobby Locke becomes the first South African to win a tournament in the US, romping to victory at the Carolina Open in Southern Pines by eight strokes after shooting a 14-under-par 274.

1975 — Clive Rice scores an unbeaten 59 for his Nottinghamshire side against Glamorgan, having earlier taken 4/23 in the county cricket match.

1981 — Brian Baronet wins the only title of his professional boxing career, stopping Moses Mthembu in the first round for the Natal lightweight title at the West Ridge Park tennis stadium. Baronet, who would die after a 1988 fight at the same venue, never got the world title shot he was being groomed for and lost his only bid for a South African title in 1985.

2003 — The Proteas beat Bangladesh by an innings and 18 runs in the second Test in Dhaka to win the series 2-0. Having scored 330 in the first innings, South Africa bowled out the hosts for 102 and 210.

2018 — Chloe Tryon scores 65 off 42 balls and Lizelle Lee 54 as the South African women make 270/9 on their way to beating Bangladesh by 106 runs in the first ODI in Potchefstroom.

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