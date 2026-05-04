Olympic dream becomes more real for SA boxers as Sanabo joins world body

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Ayabonga Sonjica (right) was one of the last South African boxers to represent the country at the Olympics.

South African boxers received a hefty boost to their Olympic aspirations at the weekend after the South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) finally joined the World Boxing (WB) body.

The crucial move makes South African boxers eligible to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, if they secure a berth during qualifying tournaments lined up over the coming months.

Sanabo, which administers amateur (now called “open”) boxing in South Africa, is one of the latest federations to cross over to WB, along with Cameroon and Gabon, after months of delay, drawing serious concerns from certain circles in the sport.

A slew of African countries have defected from the International Boxing Association (IBA) since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave WB provisional recognition to oversee boxing in February 2025.

The IOC’s decision was arrived at after the IBA was suspended at the 2016 Rio Olympics and stripped of recognition at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games by the IOC due to unresolved issues regarding governance, financial dependence on Russian energy giant Gazprom and ethics.

The dual membership we took is geared towards maximising opportunities for our boxing to benefit from both bodies. — Sanabo vice-president Lwandiso Kwababana

Even though suspended, the IBA resolved to grant its affiliates permission to assume dual membership with the WB.

Sanabo, which has been criticised for its loyalty to the IBA, and stymieing access to the Olympics for South African boxers, confirmed it had taken a decision to enjoy dual membership with WB.

Sanabo vice-president Lwandiso Kwababana said the crossover was necessitated by the decision to align with an IOC-endorsed body to ensure South African boxers realised their Olympic dream.

“Essentially, participation of our boxers at the Olympics and other multi-coded sports competitions requires affiliation to an IOC-recognised body. Our paramount consideration was for our boxers to realise their Olympic dreams.”

Kwababana defended Sanabo’s loyalty to the IBA, saying the decision to take dual membership was taken at the body’s council meeting to retain membership with the Russian-led structure.

Historically, South African boxers have benefited from the IBA, with the body providing travelling, accommodation and meal costs to compete at its lucrative championships

Sanabo became the 19th African federation to join WB, which has already entrenched its footprint on the continent with the establishment of committees, including a coaching commission to which the Eastern-Cape’s Andile Mofu has recently been added as a member.

Kwababana said Sanabo was strategically positioned to ensure South African boxers, coaches and officials benefited from available programmes offered by WB and IBA.

“The dual membership we took is geared towards maximising opportunities for our boxing to benefit from both bodies,” he said.

Historically, South African boxers have benefited from the IBA, with the body providing travelling, accommodation and meal costs to compete at its lucrative championships.

Thanks to this arrangement, Ayabonga Meko who won a gold medal and lucrative prizes at the EuroAsian Dauria Cup championships in Russia in September 2025.

South Africa has not sent boxers to the Olympics since 2012, when Duncan Village’s Ayabonga Sonjica and Simpiwe Lusizi of Mdantsane blazed a trail at the London Games.