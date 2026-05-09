Classy Pillay ready to explode

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Letsile Tebogo sets off on the second leg of the men's 4x400m relay in Gaborone on Sunday, but behind him South Africa's Lythe Pillay shows his determination after collecting the baton from Mthi Mthimkulu.

BCom student Lythe Pillay is analytical by nature, but he has rediscovered his form by altering his approach to racing — no thinking, just run.

The 400m star hammered out the fastest 4x400m split in history last Sunday in Gaborone, Botswana, as he scorched the second leg of the men’s final in 42.66 sec, obliterating the 42.92 by American superstar Michael Johnson in 1993.

Pillay and teammates Mthi Mthimkulu, Leendert Koekemoer and Zakithi Nene combined to win silver behind world champions Botswana in 2 min 55.07 sec to become the third-fastest 4x400m outfit of all time.

World Athletics said some of the 4x400m splits run in lane three on the first day of World Relays had been disqualified from statistical purposes because of a misplaced start line that resulted in a shorter distance being run.

One of the affected times is the 42.60 given to Australian Matthew Hunt, who has a 46.27 400m best.

But nobody watching Sunday’s final could doubt Pillay’s speed.

Moves like a rocket

He caught Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo and then left him behind on the home straight. Tebogo, who received the baton in first place, was timed at 43.50, the fifth-fastest lap of the final.

Pillay was moving like a rocket. The 23-year-old is now eager to see what he can do in the individual race — and that represents a crucial switch in his mental approach.

Now I have a very blank approach. My approach is: Just run, you know, whether it’s [the] Olympics, whether it’s a CGA meet. Don’t think, just run. — Lythe Pillay, SA athlete

When Pillay ran his 44.31 best at the 2024 national championships in Pietermaritzburg (Tebogo’s best is 44.29, by the way), he handled it with a level of disbelief.

“The first thing everybody was saying was ‘that 43 is right around the corner, that 43 is coming’. That moment really overwhelmed me and I really buckled under that pressure of, ‘I’ve created this nuclear bomb and now I’m Oppenheimer.’”

That sub-44-second run didn’t come, and four months later Pillay looked broken after being eliminated in the 400m semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

Emotional

He cried as he spoke to journalists straight afterwards. But unlike every other athlete I’ve witnessed in that emotional state, Pillay didn’t walk away, choosing to stick it out and speak through the tears.

Then he returned a few days later to help the relay team to fifth place in the Games’ final.

There’s never been any doubt about Pillay’s class in the 4x400m team — at the 2024 World Relays, he competed for the mixed team and then three hours later returned to the track to anchor the men’s foursome, taking them from fifth place to the silver medal.

Now for the individual performance.

“It’s gone more from an ‘oh shit, I don’t know what to do with this’, to ‘I’m excited to try to see what I can do’. Let me go balls to the wall. I must do what I did in that race, in that relay split — just execute, just run.

“I no longer feel like I’m playing hot potato with this nuclear bomb. Now that it has fallen into my hands again, it’s cool; I’m ready to hold it. I’m ready to wield it. I’m able to take it all up purposefully. I don’t have that sort of imposter syndrome [where] I think I don’t deserve it.”

Pillay admitted he initially didn’t believe his split last weekend. “While we’re going through the media tunnel, Zak [Nene] actually came to me. He’s like ‘Lythe, bro, that was a 42.6, and I was like, ‘Hey, bro, well done’. He’s like, ‘No, not me, you!’

“And I was in denial. ‘Eish, I’m sure they’ll correct it because you saw how crazy those splits were yesterday [Saturday]’.”

Just run

But the dust has settled over a new reality bursting with radioactive promise. Pillay, the 2022 under-20 world champion, believes he was over-analytical when it came to racing.

“Now I have a very blank approach. My approach is just run, you know, whether it’s Olympics, whether it’s a CGA [Central Gauteng] meet. Don’t think, just run.

“I was really trying to study the thing, dissect my way through it. I even tried to hop on a bicarb thing [there’s a belief bicarbonate of soda helps reduce lactic acid] and things still didn’t work out.

“I would study how a guy runs and say ‘cool, I must be at this person’s shoulder at this point of the race’. I was over-analysing, over-studying everything to do with the race. I lost that sense of my own way,” said Pillay, who tested his new strategy at the World Student Games in Germany last year.

Not only did he win the 400m title, he clocked a last-gasp qualifying time for the world championships in Tokyo, where he helped South Africa to the 4x400m bronze.

“[That] let me rediscover my race, let me find my hot spots again, get that feel, get that rhythm and then build it up to that point where now I can just go for the kill.”