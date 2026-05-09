Leon key to Caf gates of glory

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Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammates during a match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in this file photo.

The last time a Columbian called the Mamelodi Sundowns Chloorkop headquarters home, they went on to be crowned kings of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

Ten years later, the 2016 champions will attempt to reclaim African supremacy in their bid to be the first South African side to win the premier continental club competition twice.

However, they must first overcome a Moroccan hurdle in the form of AS FAR Rabat, whom they battle in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday May 17.

The then Pitso Mosimane-coached Sundowns had Leonardo Castro when they beat Zamalek. Incumbent Miguel Cardoso is banking on the latest Colombian hitman, Brayan Leon, to don the Brazilians’ colours and help grab the elusive holy grail — at the third time of asking for the coach and second for the club.

The 26-year-old Leon is a January addition in a long line of South American acquisitions who’ve impressed at Downs with six goals in the Betway Premiership.

Hopes to heal heartache

Crucially, he has contributed five goals in eight games to fire Masandawana to the final, where Cardoso hopes to heal the heartbreak of twice coming a cropper to Egyptian clubs, first against Al Ahly with Esperance, and Pyramids with Sundowns in last year’s edition.

Performance analyst and three-time Champions League winner Musi Matlaba was one of Mosimane’s lieutenants in 2016, and warns his former club of AS FAR’s threat in dead-ball situations.

Sundowns are going to battle against opponents with big boys, as is usually the case with North African players, and AS FAR have perfected using that advantage to great effect in set pieces. — Musi Matlaba, performance analyst — Musi Matlaba, performance analyst

This is a trait the Rabat outfit will rely on in their pursuit to add to their sole triumph of the top-tier tournament, achieved against DR Congo’s AS Bilima in 1985, and to become the first Moroccan club to win the competition.

“Sundowns are going to battle against opponents with big boys, as is usually the case with North African players, and AS FAR have perfected using that advantage to great effect in set pieces,” Matlaba said.

“Sundowns must limit offering them those opportunities. They’re not as good a ball-playing side as Sundowns, so set pieces are more important for them than normal build-up play.”

Wing wizards

Matlaba said Cardoso must devise a plan to keep wing wizards Reda Slim and Ahmed Hammoudan, who will require Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba to be at their optimal best to deny them room to operate.

“Slim is integral to their play and is fond of cutting inside from the flank and exploiting tiny pockets of space to destabilise defenders. He joined Al Ahly after we left,” said Matlaba, who won two more Champions League titles with the Egyptian giants as a member of Mosimane’s brains trust.

“And the same threat exists on the opposite wing with Hammoudan, who scored against Berkane and Pyramids in previous rounds.

“A huge factor that will work in favour of Sundowns is that AS FAR have not been at the stage in a long time, while Sundowns have the experiential advantage as well as the number of attacking threats who can all score.”

When they won in 2016, Downs beat Zamalek 3-0 in Tshwane, a healthy advantage that stood them in good stead on the return leg in Cairo, where they lost 1-0 but lifted the trophy 3-1 on aggregate.

Avoid pressure

Asavela Mbekile, who roamed on the right flank in 2016, must repeat the feat on Sunday to avoid being under pressure in the decisive second leg in Rabat on May 24.

“When you look at last season’s final, Sundowns seems to stop going forward to get more goals after Lucas Ribeiro scored the opening goal.

It proved a dangerous tactic because Pyramids scored late in the game [via a Walid El Karti equaliser] and you saw how wildly they celebrated because it was a crucial away goal,” said Mbekile.

“In Egypt they won 2-1 to beat Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate and deny Sundowns a second star. This time they must score three goals and take a comfortable lead to Morocco like the Class of 2016 did. Even though Zamalek beat us 1-0, it meant nothing because we had done our job at home.