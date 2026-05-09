Novak backs Aryna on French Open boycott threat

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Tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who lost to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic — who stunned his childhood hero 2-6 6-2 6-4 in the second round of the Italian Open on Friday — has saluted Aryna Sabalenka’s leadership on the players’ potential boycott of the French Open.

Djokovic, who will continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam at the French Open from May 24, two days after he turns 39, struggled with exhaustion and backhand errors in his first match on clay this year.

Jannik Sinner has added his voice to the players’ threat to boycott the Roland Garros event if their prize money is not increased because they do not feel respected, the world No 1 said on Thursday.

Djokovic also backed Sabalenka’s comments, praising her for stepping up as a leader.

Indian Wells, CA, US; Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits a shot during his third round match as he defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

“I’m glad that there is willingness from the leaders of our sport, like Sabalenka, to really step up and really understand the dynamics of how the tennis politics work and understand the nuances and really what needs to be done not only for her benefit and well-being but for everyone,” he said.

“That’s true leadership for me and I think she needs to maintain that. I salute that. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Djokovic, who has been vocal about players’ issues throughout his career, was one of the founders of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which said the row over French Open prize money shows the sport needs reform.

Sabalenka and defending Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff had supported the drastic step on Tuesday, saying players will likely receive less than 15% of tournament revenue, well short of the 22% they demanded.

Increase in prize money

The dispute between the French Open organisers and players deepened after the tournament announced a 9.5% increase in prize money to €61.7m (R1.1bn).

Players said in a statement that their share in the tournament revenue had decreased from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026. “It’s more about respect, you know? Because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players, it’s for all of us players,” Sinner told reporters ahead of the Italian Open in Rome.

“Of course, we talk about money. The most important is respect, and we just don’t feel it.”

Sinner said the issue had not been resolved despite the top-10 ranked men and women writing a letter to the Grand Slam organisers last year, asking for a bigger share of the revenue. “It’s not nice that after one year we’re not even close to a conclusion of what we would like to have,” he said.

“So I do understand players talking about a boycott because it’s somewhere we also need to start. Now it’s been a very long time with this. Then we see in the future.” ― Reuters