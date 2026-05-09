PSL title race still has a heartbeat

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Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between against Siwelele at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on May 9 2026.

To borrow from the immortal words of coach Pitso Mosimane, “this thing still has a heartbeat”.

The fate of Mamelodi Sundowns in this riveting championship race is still not in their hands, but their action-packed 7-4 win over the hapless Siwelele FC last night means Orlando Pirates must keep on checking the rearview mirror.

The Brazilians were not only relentless in this 11-goal fest that was illuminated by hat-tricks by Brayan Leon and Gamphani Lungu and a lucky Sundowns supporter winning a car. This win also reduced Sundowns’ goal difference gap to four, and this may be the difference at the end of the season.

Sundowns wrap up their league campaign against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, but Pirates still had two matches after playing Magesi FC in Polokwane in the late kickoff last night.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso will be happy they scored seven goals but he’ll not be pleased that they let in four because that negatively affected their goal difference.

Cardoso sprang a surprise in his starting line-up, including young attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku for Themba Zwane, playing alongside Nuno Santos, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena.

The coach did not have influential defender Keanu Cupido, whose season was ended by a collarbone injury he suffered in their last match, and the suspended midfielder Jayden Adams.

Elsewhere, Cardoso had the usual suspects in the likes of Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Grant Kekana.

Elsewhere, Cardoso had the usual suspects in the likes of Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Grant Kekana.

Visiting coach Lehlohonolo Seema was not short of talent as he called on Ricardo Goss, Nyiko Mobbie, Neo Rapoo, Relebohile Mokhuoane, Grant Margeman, Teboho Potsane and Lungu but they were no match for an inspired Sundowns.

The home side opened the scoring after seven minutes when Mokoena rifled a shot home from the edge of the box after Siwelele’s defence failed to clear Allende’s corner kick.

The set piece came after Siwelele’s Goss was forced to stretch at full length to parry one of Mokoena’s trademark long-range shots from outside the danger area.

It did not take too long for the Brazilians to increase their lead as Tashreeq Matthews beat Goss with a close-range header after he connected with a cross from Santos.

Sundowns increased their lead to 3-0 after 24 minutes when another fast attacking move into the Siwelele danger area resulted in Mobbie putting the ball into his own net.

Siwelele pulled one after 30 minutes when Khulumane Ndamane’s casual back pass was intercepted by Sphesihle Jeza, who laid the ball for Lungu to beat Williams.

Cardoso will be concerned about Ndamane’s recent mistakes because he conceded a late penalty during the 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch last month, with the Champions League final against AS FAR fast approaching.

Matthews missed out on his brace when his effort hit the upright at 36 minutes but he got it right a minute later when he pounced on a cross from Leon to make it two and his eighth of the season.

It was raining goals, and Sundowns made it five from the boot of Leon, who pounced from close range after he was released by Letlhaku for goal number nine of the season.

There were early second-half goals, with Lungu getting his second after 50 minutes after the Sundowns defence went to sleep and Leon following shortly after that.

Leon registered his hat-trick after 59 minutes with a thunderous close-range shot that gave Goss no chance. The goals were, however, not finished as Mokhuoane scored their third after 65 minutes.

Siwelele made the score respectable when Lungu beat Williams from the spot for his hat-trick in the 80th minute as Sundowns remain on course to defend their title.