BLAST FROM THE PAST | Sanders outpoints Brazilian despite injured left hand

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Corrie Sanders outpoints Daniel Bispo of Brazil for the last victory of his career at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg in 2007.

1985 — The breakaway National Soccer League (NSL) launches its amateur arm, the South African Soccer Association, at the Maharani hotel in Durban, finalising a restructuring of local soccer where the previous National Professional Soccer League had been under the control of the amateur SA National Football Association. Key figures in the NSL launch included Abdul Bhamjee and Solomon Morewa.

2000 — Mike Bernardo stops Czech Dan Jerling in the sixth round in Hungary to lift the marginal WBF heavyweight title.

2001 - Neil McKenzie top-scores with 73 as the Proteas thump the West Indies by 53 runs at Port-of-Spain in the sixth ODI. Batting first South Africa were bowled out for 190 with one ball remaining, but the hosts’ batsmen put up minimal resistance. Brian Lara was the best with 41 in a largely dismal innings that ended with the Windies all out for 137. The win gave South Africa a 5-1 lead in the seven-match series.

2007 - Former WBO heavyweight champion Corrie Sanders scores the last victory of his career, overcoming an injured left hand to outpoint unheralded Daniel Bispo of Brazil over 10 rounds at Emperors Palace near OR Tambo Airport. He had one more fight after that, getting stopped by former sparring partner Osborn Machimana in the first round.

2019 — South Africa win silver in the men’s 4x200m at World Relays in Yokohama, Japan. Simon Magakwe, Chederick van Wyk, Sinesipho Dambile and Akani Simbine finished second behind the US in a 1 min 20.42 sec African record. Jon Seeliger and Anaso Jobodwana also received medals, running in the heats that morning in place of Simbine and Magakwe.

2019 — Sune Luus scores 80, Lizelle Lee 57 and Laura Wolvaardt 56 to lift the South African women to 265/6, but the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Benoni ends in a tie with the visitors scoring 11 runs off the final over bowled by Masabata Klaas, who ended with 3/55. The two sides shared the series 1-1.