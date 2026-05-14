BLAST FROM THE PAST | Happy Boy no match for Dutch Boy Gym

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1978 — Kork Ballington wins the 250cc and 350cc double at the Italian motorcycling grand prix at the Mugello circuit. It was his first 250cc win of the season but his second in the 350cc class.

1983 — America’s world No 2 Chris Evert-Lloyd wins a women’s exhibition tennis tournament at the Ellis Park rugby stadium in Johannesburg, beating compatriot Andrea Jaeger 6-3 6-3 to take the R25,000 first prize. The tournament also featured Billie Jean King and Sylvia Hanika, but the final day attracted fewer than 16,000 fans.

1995 — Ernie Els produces a strong finish with four birdies in his last six holes to win the Byron Nelson Classic at the Four Seasons in Irving, Texas, by three strokes for his second victory on US soil.

1995 — Ndoda Mayende takes on Thailand’s legendary boxer, Samson Dutch Boy Gym, holder of the marginal WBF junior-bantamweight title, but he’s stopped in the fifth round of their bout in Bangkok. Mayende, who had failed in a bid for the South African flyweight title the year before, won the national junior-flyweight belt in 1999. Samson, by comparison, went unbeaten throughout his career and made 38 defences of the belt, winning all but five of them inside the distance. He never fought a mainstream champion.

2005 — Ashwell Prince scores an unbeaten 89 as the Proteas beat the West Indies by six wickets in Port-of-Spain for a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. The home side had struggled to get going, with Makhaya Ntini taking 3/34 before captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul struck 85 to push the Windies total to 231/8. Justin Kemp also played a key role for the visitors, adding 65 runs.

2011 — Siyabonga Sangweni scores from a Bernard Parker corner as Bafana beat Tanzania 1-0 in Dar es Salaam. Sangweni was one of four players from Lamontville Golden Arrows, a first for the club. This was Pitso Mosimane’s seventh match in charge of Bafana and their fifth win under him.

2016 — AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put on 229 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Lions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, an IPL partnership record. De Villiers and Kohli came together late in the fourth over with the total on 19/1 and they stayed in the middle until the penultimate ball. The South African hit an unbeaten 129 off 52 balls and Kohli 109 from 55 to steer their team to a 144-run victory.

2018 — Laura Wolvaardt scores 70 as the South African women, needing 167, beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the final fifth ODI in Bloemfontein for a 5-0 series whitewash.

2023 — Branden Grace loses in a playoff at the LIV event at Tulsa, but his 17 under par helps the Stingers win the team competition by one stroke with an overall 40 under. Teammate Dean Burmester finished eighth on 11 under while captain Louis Oosthuizen carded seven under and Charl Schwartzel five under.

2025 — Brazilian Arthur Sales scores two goals and Iqraam Rayners one as Sundowns beat Chippa United 3-0 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London to wrap their eighth consecutive premiership title with one match remaining. That was Rayner’s 14th goal, which saw finish as the league’s second-highest goal-scorer behind teammate Lucas Ribeiro, also from Brazil, on 16.