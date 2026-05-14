Ismail ‘has nothing to prove’ but wants to help Proteas win World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shabnim Ismail said she is looking forward to sharing the new ball with Marizanne Kapp at June's T20 World Cup in England.

“Guess who’s back,” laughed Shabnim Ismail.

Shabnim’s back. Tell a friend. (Apologies to Marshall Mathers).

A broad smile crossed her face. A World Cup in 2026 was not something the 37-year-old had envisaged. Her international career was over. She told everyone so in 2023.

“I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to [spend more time with family], and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket,” she said three years ago.

A month before South Africa start their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Australia — the team she faced and lost to the last time she featured in a Proteas shirt — Ismail’s name was called once again.

“It was a hard and long decision. I always say I have morals and values. A lot of people know that once I’m done, I’m done,” she said on Tuesday.

Guess Who’s Back? 😁🇿🇦



One of the best to ever do it, Shabnim Ismail makes her return to international cricket as #TheProteas prepare for the global stage. 🌍🏆



Catch the full interview on the CSA YouTube Channel using the link: https://t.co/zxJ3Ws2AkB 🎥#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/lVJbC72Us2 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 12, 2026

But the same people she wanted to spend more time with, thus ending her international career, were now telling her to dust off her Proteas cap.

“I had nice conversations with my family, my sister and with Trisha [Chetty, her partner] — people who are really close to my heart. My sister and Trisha deserve credit because they have been helping me make the decision to come back. And then Mandla [Mashimbyi] has been messaging me a lot.”

Mashimbyi’s communication with the generation that turned the Proteas from hopefuls to contenders in ICC events has been crucial in ensuring Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and now Ismail, feel valued. “It is nice to play alongside the same faces; I missed playing with Marizanne Kapp,” said Ismail.

“[Mashimbyi] mentioned that we are missing that pace element and not that I’m going to be the one magic stick, but hopefully when we get to the World Cup, I can make a difference and help the youngsters with my skill, the seniority that I have and help us to win the World Cup.”

🚨🚨 8 runs in 4 overs as Marizanne Kapp finishes her extraordinary spell with economy of just 2 vs MI🔥



- I am loving this, MI is getting cooked this season. They are the biggest threat to RCB, so I obviously want them out. Go DC go, win this game!! pic.twitter.com/U78YRUmzYz — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 20, 2026

South Africa struggled to replace Ismail’s pace after she retired in 2023. Mashimbyi called up Ayanda Hlubi recently, but she’s been too erratic. Eliz-Mari Marx impressed in the India series, but lacks the all-out pace that Ismail, even at an advanced age, still possesses.

It is why she is still contracted in the three big franchise leagues in Australia, England and India. “I don’t think the team needs me, they are doing phenomenally well.”

Finalists at the last three ICC Women’s tournaments —including that 2023 match at Newlands against Australia, which was Ismail’s last — the Proteas are looking for that missing piece.

In 2023 Kapp and Ismail dominated as an opening bowling combination, but there were too many holes in other areas of the team. The batting was a major weakness and was too reliant on Laura Wolvaardt, which put enormous pressure on a bowling unit that included Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba and was tremendously strong but could not be called upon to keep pulling South Africa out of tight spots.

World Cup comeback for Shabnim Ismail? This is absolute cinema 💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/58CXCYodsV — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) May 12, 2026

“Marizanne Kapp and I played over 100 games together, and we’ve done very well together as a pair. I’m looking forward to opening the bowler together with Kappy.”

The batting nowadays looks stronger, with Wolvaardt even better than she was three years ago, but now more ably supported by opening partner Sune Luus and a powerful middle and lower order featuring electrifying hitting ability from Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon and Kayla Reyneke.

Though Mashimbyi seemed to think that he could persuade Ismail to continue her career beyond the World Cup, the fiery fast bowler provided a different take. “Losing to Australia was a bitter pill to swallow in 2023. I’m hoping to reverse that. If we do that, then I can say ‘happy retirement’,” remarked Ismail.

Perhaps, Mashimbyi feels he can coax Ismail again, once she’s back in the team environment and has seen how much it’s changed since 2023.

For now a crack at a ninth T20 World Cup is providing the necessary energy. “I’m not coming back to prove something. I’m coming back because I miss playing at the highest level, and I miss putting on the badge and performing,” said Ismail.