Cardoso’s last-chance saloon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Miguel Cardoso has a date with destiny today as he begins his bid to prevent Mamelodi Sundowns from ending a season without silverware, which will be the first time in 13 years.

After Downs surrendered an eight-year vice grip on the Betway Premiership, an expected sold-out crowd at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon will want Cardoso to salvage the season by winning with a healthy margin against AS FAR Rabat, the Moroccan outfit they face in the first leg of the Caf Champions League.

The burden of expectation weighs heavily on Cardoso, who failed to win the MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Betway Premiership.

The Champions League is a last-chance saloon for the Portuguese mentor to prevent Sundowns from the stark prospect of a barren season.

In a television interview on Tuesday night, after the 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy — which handed advantage to Orlando Pirates — Downs chair Tlhopie Motsepe said the side still had a lot to play for.

Coveted star

“I know I speak for every Mamelodi Sundowns supporter when I say that we’ve been dreaming about this moment since the start of the season. And to be able to know that in a few days’ time we will be playing in a Champions League final ... that coveted star that we’ve been chasing for 10 years is something that we are so close to achieving,” he said.

“Now is not the time to feel like all hope is lost... to feel like the league is even lost because there’s everything still to play for. We still have the hope of winning the league and winning the Champions League.”

Motsepe invoked Nelson Mandela as he implored Masandawana to rally behind the team in what will be a third meeting between the sides that played to 1-1 draws in Pretoria and Rabat in the group stage of the competition last season.

The journey has been hectic, but we feel privileged as the coaching staff, the players and the rest of the club to be in back-to-back Champions League finals — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“Nelson Mandela says it always seems impossible until it’s done. There’s everything for us to play for. It’s not done. We still have two big, big games to make sure that this is a special season...

“We know you love our players, let them feel the love, we need you to be with us. It is peak week. It’s the most important week of our season. From this defeat victory waits for us.”

For that victory to be possible, Sundowns will have to be watertight at the back and deny Rabat an away goal, which contributed to their downfall in last year’s final when they conceded at the death against Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Injury-riddled rearguard

The task will be made difficult by a ramshackle rearguard riddled by injury and suspension. The centre-back crisis was created by an injury to Keanu Cupido and the absence of Grant Kekana, who received a straight red card in the semifinal against Esperance.

Cardoso may opt to pair Kegan Johannes with Khulumani Ndamane, though the former has had minimal Champions League game time and the latter has been guilty of costly errors against Stellenbosch and Siwelele.

The other option will be to install Devine Lunga to centre-back alongside Ndamane, which will affect balance with two left-footers in front of gloveman Ronwen Williams, who has conceded seven goals in his last two games.

Realising that the 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy opened the door to Pirates, who would have clinched the league were it not for the goalless draw against Durban City on Saturday to become kings of the domestic castle, Cardoso whipped out complaints that ranged from fatigue, to officiating, to pitches.

“The journey has been hectic, but we feel privileged as the coaching staff, the players and the rest of the club to be in back-to-back Champions League finals,” he said.

“When I left Portugal two-and-a-half years ago to come to Africa, we had objectives and dreams. We worked hard to create conditions of working at clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, where we’re able to fight for big things. It is a moment of ambition for these two matches where we will fight until the last moment.”