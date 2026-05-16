Chiefs cement Confed Cup slot

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Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Athini Maqokolo of AmaZulu during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 16 2026.

Glody Lilepo was both a hero and villian for Kaizer Chiefs as he scored a winner but immediately received a red card as Chiefs beat AmaZulu FC 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday in their penultimate Betway Premiership fixture.

Seconds after scoring, Lilepo — who was already on a yellow card — was sent off for pulling out his shirt in celebration.

The win took Amakhosi’s points to 54 as they cemented their third place in the league, which qualifies them for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup.

There was no rush between these two sides to win this match, as AmaZulu were also looking to consolidate their fourth position and were helped in keeping it by the fact that fifth-placed Sekhukhune United played a 1-1 draw away to Richards Bay United at Mhlathuze Stadium yesterday.

But the situation at the bottom of the log remains intense, as the outcome of who will be relegated and which club will go to PSL promotion/relegation play-offs by finishing 15th, will only be decided on the last day of the season, on Saturday.

Four teams, Chippa United (25 points), Orbit College (24), Marumo Gallants (24) and Magesi FC (21) will only know their fate on that day.

In another game, Chippa failed yesterday to make their home advantage count at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when they lost 2-0 to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The Chilli Boys have a tough match away to Chiefs on Saturday, where another defeat could see them finish 15th if Orbit and Gallants win their final matches. The only team that cannot finish ahead of Chippa is Magesi.

PSL rookies Orbit are still facing straight relegation after losing 2-0 away to Stellenbosch FC yesterday. They will host title contenders Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. A defeat will send them back to the national first division or make them play promotion/relegation play-offs against the sides that finish second and third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Marumo Galants kept their hopes of surviving the axe after playing a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City in Polokwane yesterday. Marumo will host Stellenbosch in Free State in their final match on Saturday.

Bottom-placed Magesi may still survive if they win their last league encounter at home against Richards Bay yesterday. Magesi lost 1-0 away to Siwelele FC on Saturday, making their fixture against Bay a must-win.