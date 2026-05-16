Durban City spoil Pirates’ party

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By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE at Orlando Stadium

Champagne remains on ice as we wait for another twist in the tale. Orlando Pirates missed out on an excellent opportunity to all but secure their first league title in 14 years when they were held to a goalless draw by determined Durban City.

In a highly entertaining football match played in front of a sold-out venue, City produced a shocking defensive display that stunned not only Pirates players but supporters too.

A Pirates win would have left the Bucanneers equal on 68 points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and an overwhelming advantage going into the last day of the season against Orbit College in Mbombela.

With this result, Bucs are two points behind on the log standings, and they need to beat Orbit to lift this trophy that has eluded them since 2012.

Though they’ve been dominant in cup competitions, Pirates continue struggling to win the league, and they had a good opportunity going into this match.

Downs’ renewed hope

This turn of events has opened the door slightly for Masandawana to defend their title despite having wrapped up their league campaign during the week with a loss to TS Galaxy.

Sundowns, who are focused on the Champions League final first leg against AS FAR of Morocco today at Loftus, will have renewed, but outside, hope their team could somehow sneak in.

It will be a hammer blow for Pirates if they fail to get the required three points against Orbit College and hand the title to Sundowns, who have been champions for eight seasons of utter dominance.

It was a day Pirates probed and probed, but City were not in the mood of giving away as they fought their own battle to finish in the top eight

The whiff of disappointment at the final whistle was palpable at the stadium, and it told a story of how Pirates wasted a good opportunity to take full control of a title race that has been interesting.

It was a day where they probed and probed but City were not in the mood to give away as they fought their own battle of finishing in the top eight.

Crucial away point

On the other hand, City have done themselves a huge favour in their mission to qualify for the MTN8 next season, as this crucial away point leaves them in the eighth spot with 39 points.

They need only one point in their last match against AmaZulu to guarantee a top eight position, ahead of Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC.

There was a celebratory feel at the stadium in the hours leading up to the match and the highlight was Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players paraded with their trophy for winning the league. But it ended with disappointment as they did not get what they were looking for in their final home match of the season.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sprang a major surprise in this starting line-up by starting with striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has been firing blanks, ahead of Evidence Makgopa.

In the midfield, he went with Simphiwe Selepe to partner Thalente Mbatha ahead of Makhehleni Makhaula but the move did not backfire as Mbatha returned with a solid performance.

Strong defensive effort

City showed strong defensive effort in the first half with Mfanafuthi Mkhize, captain Siphamandla Ncanana and Terrence Mashego holding their own in front of their goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

Asare, who dished out top saves throughout the match and was unlucky not to have been named the man of the match, was under early pressure from Mbuthuma, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Ouaddou was forced into a change after 39 minutes when Mbuthuma limped off the field, and he was replaced by Makgopa, who was a nuisance in the City defence but could not find the target.

Pirates enjoyed most of the attacks and chances created but could not use that to their advantage as the two teams went to the half-half break with no goals.

The first main talking point of the second half was an altercation between Ouaddou and City assistant coaches Ashraf Hendricks and Rowen Fernandez after Sipho Chaine was tackled after 51 minutes. It appeared that Ouaddou was not happy with referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi, who did not caution a City player who roughed up Chaine as they pushed forward for the goal.

To push for the goal, Ouaddou made his first changes with Tshepang Moremi and Abdoulaye Mariko coming on for Selepe and Maswanganyi after 70 minutes. He rang more changes later when Nkosinathi Ndaba was introduced for tiring Deon Hotto but he could not do much to influence the result in his team’s favour.

In the second half, City played under a lot of pressure with Kyle Jurgens, Trevor Mokwena and Mashego having received early yellow cards, but they were not reduced to a man down.

In the end, it was the share of the spoils but Pirates still have their fate in their own hands, as a win will see them cross the line and be crowned Betway Premiership champions.