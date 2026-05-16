Dané delights at beauty of Proteas

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Former Proteas captain Dané van Niekerk is happy to be part of an intense environment ahead of the World Cup.

As Dané van Niekerk batted in the nets this week, she looked over at Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka, who were training together.

She said: “I got goosebumps. I turned to Chloe [Tryon] who was batting in the net next to me and said: ‘It’s a thing of beauty to see the three of them bowling together again and speaking to each other’.”

The pair laughed. Van Niekerk and Tryon couldn’t help feeling nostalgic. “I’ve known Chloe for 18 years. We’ve grown up together. It feels like the band’s back together. I missed them a lot,” said Van Niekerk.

Between them, Van Niekerk, Kapp, Tryon, Khaka and Ismail have played a combined 53 World Cup tournaments. There isn’t a lot they haven’t seen.

That quintet, along with Laura Wolvaardt — who played her first World Cup in 2017 — has been primarily responsible for turning South Africa from competitors to contenders at the World Cup. “I’ve said it my whole career; we go to a World Cup to win it, not to compete and have fun.”

Selection’s significance

For Van Niekerk and Ismail in particular, their selection for next month’s T20 World Cup carries additional significance.

Both had retired from the international game in 2023; in Van Niekerk’s case, bitterly so, as she felt she had more to offer. Ismail’s decision, although less fractious, was also tinged with wariness over the environment that was suffocating the Proteas at the time.

The Undeniable Pursuit of Glory. 🏆



The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup awaits, and #TheProteas are ready to embrace the challenge on cricket’s biggest stage. 🌍🏏



A squad built on passion, purpose, and the determination to leave a lasting mark while inspiring those who dare to dream… pic.twitter.com/EMTc80ksoj — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 12, 2026

Changes over the next 18 months, most notably the appointment of Wolvaardt as captain and then Mandla Mashimbyi as head coach, created a fresh vibe.

Van Niekerk has had more insight, given her wife Kapp’s continued value to the national side, and so could see the progress.

The Proteas have played in the final of the last three International Cricket Council (ICC) events and wanting to see if she could still offer something at the international level, Van Niekerk threw herself back into provincial cricket.

Mashimbyi paid attention and felt she could still play a role; perhaps help the side get over the hump. “The environment now is much more intense. Mandla’s been having a laugh with me this week, because he’s been pushing me a lot regarding my batting. We bat for two hours non-stop,” said Van Niekerk.

Epitome of professionalism

“We know Laura’s work ethic; she’s the epitome of professionalism. With the two of them, there’s a massive amount of intensity and professionalism. That is the thing that stands out. It’s hectic and tough, but enjoyable.”

Van Niekerk resumed her international career last season, facing Ireland and then Pakistan. The return went reasonably well. Scores of 88 and 41 against the Irish provided a soft landing, but it was enough for Mashimbyi, who wanted her for the World Cup.

A calf injury before the start of the series in New Zealand meant she missed that tour and the subsequent home series with India, but Mashimbyi was clear: she remained in his World Cup plans.

Van Niekerk was not surprised by her selection on Tuesday. “Mandla’s been open with his communication about coming back into the set-up. It was always the plan to play in the World Cup. Obviously, I had to do my part. Unfortunately, the calf injury set us back a little bit. I’m just thankful the faith was kept, and I’m in the team.”

A momentum-shifting innings. 🔥



Dané van Niekerk’s blistering knock proved to be the catalyst as #TheProteas Women powered their way to their highest ODI total yesterday. 🇿🇦🏏



An absolutely dominant performance! 👏#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/6yZ13VOFLE — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) December 17, 2025

She will play a crucial role with the bat, either at No 3 or No 4. The Proteas chief selector Clinton du Preez said Van Niekerk’s experience will provide stability and add impact.

“Hopefully my experience does take over, and I can read the game and work from there, with whatever the situation requires from me and just adapt,” she said.

It is one of the most experienced squads the Proteas have sent to an ICC event and importantly there is a balance to it; that was rarely the case when Van Niekerk was captaining the team between 2016 and 2022.

At that time, it was the bowlers, led by Kapp and Ismail, who were the team’s strength. Lately, the batting unit, with Wolvaardt’s mastery prevalent, has put South Africa on top in matches, but the bowling, in the absence of a strike bowler with the new ball, has been lacking.

Mashimbyi hopes Ismail’s return will fix that, and together with Van Niekerk’s nous, provide the step needed to overcome that final hurdle.

For the 33-year-old, next month’s tournament stirs up feelings she never thought she’d have again when she retired in 2023. “I don’t think I’ll play another ICC tournament and that is special in itself.”

So is the prospect of singing the national anthem alongside her wife and her longtime buddies. “It is always special to take to the field with her [Kapp]. But it’s not just her. Chloe, Aya, Shabnim, I grew up with these girls. This is family,” said Van Niekerk.