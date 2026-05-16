Sinner set to win first Rome crown against Ruud

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Jannik Sinner of Italy competes against Daniil Medvedev during the Italian Open at Foro Italico on May 15 2026 in Rome, Italy.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner had a restless night before completing a rain-interrupted victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach the Italian Open final on home soil yesterday.

The top seed beat Medvedev 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a semifinal that was suspended on Friday due to heavy rain, with Sinner leading 4-2 in the decider when play was halted.

Today Sinner will play Norwegian 23rd seed Casper Ruud, who has lost four times against the Italian.

“A tough challenge, to be honest. During the night, usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not easy,” Sinner said. “When you’re in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again ... It’s basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again, but I’m very happy, how I handled the situation.”

The victory extended Sinner’s remarkable Masters winning streak to 33 consecutive matches, a record run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Remarkably the Rome crown is the only one missing from his impressive Masters collection, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final.

By reaching today’s showpiece, Sinner also became the first Italian since Nicola Pietrangeli, 68 years ago, to reach back-to-back Rome finals.

He has a perfect 4-0 record against Ruud, including a quarterfinal win in Rome last year, and has never dropped a set against the Norwegian. But he expects a stern test. “I think he’s playing much, much better tennis right now. It’s going to be very tough,” he said.

“I’m just happy to stand again here in the final - special tournament for me, special tournament for Italians ... If it goes well, I’m very happy. If not, the final of a Masters is an amazing result.”

In the women’s final, American Coco Gauff faced off against world No 10 Elina Svitolina last night after surging into her second consecutive Italian Open final on Thursday, overcoming Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3.

The win earned the 22-year-old American her second WTA 1000 final appearance this year following her runner-up finish to Aryna Sabalenka in Miami in March.

Ukrainian Svitolina made the final after she overcoming world No 3 Iga Swiatek 6-4 2-6 6-2.

Reuters