BBK UNPLUGGED | Outstanding Ouaddou repays Khoza’s faith

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In a matter of 10 months, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved from being harangued by some hostile fans to being hailed as the hero who ended an eight-year hunger.

In a matter of 10 months, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved from being harangued by some hostile fans to being hailed as the hero who ended an eight-year hunger.

On his first attempt, Ouaddou has outdone himself by achieving something predecessor Jose Riveiro could not after three attempts, adorning Pirates with the crown they most craved, the Betway Premiership.

Durban City postponed the Buccaneers’ party last Saturday, with a draw delaying a dream that’s been 14 years in the making.

Yesterday, however, there was no stopping the Moroccan mentor in Mbombela, where he sealed a scintillating campaign by capturing the holy grail in the grand finale; the thrilling finish made sweeter by finally unseating an awe-inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns, whose merciless might reigned for a record eight years undisturbed.

Pirates revealed a ravenous appetite for trophies during Riveiro’s three-year tenure. An unknown entity when he arrived, the Spaniard impressed by richly rewarding Pirates with three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup gongs.

But the trophy hunger was not fully satiated as the most prestigious prize proved elusive. When the Spaniard found the advances of African football giants Al Ahly too attractive to turn down, he disembarked from the ship.

Must start afresh

“It was just as well that we changed the coach,” Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza told me in August. “We must start afresh with a new coach to adapt and adjust ... so that the players must get used to his tactics, his regime in terms of discipline, you know, responding, recovery... Those things take time for the players to be in sync with the expectation of the coach and what he hopes to achieve with them, of course.”

In stepped Oauddou, the former Fulham player who had coached Marumo Gallants for 12 matches: four wins, four draws and two defeats (against Pirates).

What do you hope Ouaddou is going to achieve, why did you hire Ouaddou, curious me asked Khoza. “He is a disciplined man, a hard worker that wants to give himself a chance... Being disciplined is the most important factor in any team you’ll be coaching. It starts with you, so that it must rub off on the players because they need help, they need intervention.

“His never-say-die attitude to go get qualifications and spend his own money [when coaching courses were not available in Morocco, Ouaddou went to Algeria to obtained his badges], it gave us the kind of comfort to say we can allow him to be the coach of Orlando Pirates. And with all the kind of support that we provide to our coaches, let’s see how it goes.”

It has gone swimmingly well with Ouaddou at the wheel. The Sea Robbers ship sailed to 21 wins, six draws and three losses to dock at the summit of the standings with 69 points.

The man derided for getting off to a disastrous start flipped the script to a happy ending, securing the most cherished souvenir, one The Ghost will savour as the prize for one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s history.

Recalling his maiden season,

One day, when sitting on a rocking chair recalling his maiden season, he will regale his grandchildren about how the rocky start of underwhelming back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants made him a subject of ridicule among rowdy sections of Pirates followers.

He will tell them how he moved from being dismissed as an out of his depth chancer to be being cheered as a peerless mentor who marshalled Bucs through the gates of glory where plenty of predecessors had failed. He will tell them it’s not important how you start, but how you finish, as per American author Jim George.

The pieces of a puzzle that have painstakingly been put together in the past four seasons have finally fallen into place, producing a champion picture worthy to be celebrated.

Ouaddou’s Pirates were poetry in motion this season. He repaid Khoza’s faith in him with the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Betway Premiership treble as Nkosinathi Sibisi took over from Lucky Lekgwathi, who before him was the last man to captain the side to three pieces of silverware.

X-@bbkunplugged99