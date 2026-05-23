Diamond league: Gift Leotlela ends second in 100m, Zakithi Nene third in 400m

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Gift Leotlela, right, congratulates Ferdinand Omanyala after the men's 100m at the Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Gift Leotlela ran a controlled race to finish second at the Diamond League meet in Xiamen yesterday, again beating veteran countryman Akani Simbine in the process.

Leotlela, the winner in Shanghai a week earlier, had no answer to the powerful performance of Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who won in 9.94sec.

The 28-year-old South African was next across the line in 10.00, ahead of Americans Trayvon Bromell and Kenneth Bednarek, both in 10.03.

Simbine was fifth in 10.04, exacting an element of revenge after finishing behind Australian Lachlan Kennedy (10.06) in Shanghai last week.

US sprinter Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion (10.08), and Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo (10.10) were seventh and eighth.

Head-to-head races

In head-to-head races, Simbine’s lead over Leotlela now stands at 5-3.

The 9.89 100m world lead still belongs to Botswana’s 400m world champion Collen Kebinatshipi, who took the one-lap race in a 43.92 world lead ahead of Zambia’s Olympic bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga in 44.04.

Zakithi Nene finished third in a 44.40 season’s best to secure an all-Southern African podium.

Kebinatshipi looked every bit the planet’s best one-lap racer as he cruised for most of the race before stepping on the gas when he came off the bend behind Samukonga.

And he simply had too much gas for his rivals. “I feel good,” said Kebinatshipi, who has a 43.53 personal best.

“I’m not surprised by the time. I knew ... I was going to run a low 44 or a sub-44 which is okay for me.”

The men’s 400m is on the programme for the next Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, next Sunday, and while the field has yet to be announced, Olympic champion Quincy Hall of the US has already been confirmed.

Tebogo is scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m there.

Meanwhile, at the Cape Town Marathon’s 10km Peace Run, Maxime Chaumeton and Kayla Tavanagh ran on their own to break the men’s and women’s course records yesterday morning.

Chaumeton, already the national record-holder, crossed the line in 27min 42sec, comfortably inside the 27:53 mark held by Adriaan Wildschutt — a pacemaker in today’s marathon — and more than 50 seconds ahead of second-placed Thapelo Ramokhoase (28:34).

Tavanagh finished in 31:26, 15 seconds inside the 31:41 she set last year and more than a minute ahead of runner-up Kyla Jacobs (32:48). Her time also lifted her to third on the all-time rankings behind Glenrose Xaba and Elana Meyer.

Two Oceans champion Arthur Jantjies was fourth in the men’s race and former two-time Olympic and three-time women’s 800m champion Caster Semenya was sixth in the women’s elite race.

But she would have been seventh had Kirsti Bell, who started in the batch behind, been registered as an elite, running four seconds faster than Semenya.

Two other women from outside the elite category also finished in the overall top 10, while eighth-placed Yanga Malusi was the only non-elite among the top 10 men overall.

These anomalies didn’t affect pockets with prize money offered only to the top five finishers.