Downs’ date with fate

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Mamelodi Sundowns have used their extensive experience in the Champions League not to allow their travels to disrupt their preparations for the highly-anticipated Champions League final second leg against AS FAR at the imposing Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tonight (9pm).

The Brazilians, whose preparations were severely disrupted by a delayed departure to North Africa earlier in the week, take a slender but important 1-0 lead from the first leg in Pretoria, secured through defender Aubrey Modiba’s well-taken free kick.

Downs were supposed to have left South Africa on Tuesday but only departed the following day after their chartered flight was finally issued a landing permit by the Moroccan aviation authorities.

We have to push ourselves so that we can make history and create excitement in the country. This group will be remembered for a long time; I just keep on reminding them about the importance of this game. — Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane

With all that, experienced captain Themba Zwane said they brushed aside the distractions and fully focused on the job at hand as soon as they arrived in Morocco because of what is at stake in their date with fate.

Masandawana are on a mission to try and win the continental trophy for a second time but AS FAR are going to test them to the limit in the showdown. “I always try to remind them how big this is,” said Bafana Bafana midfielder Zwane, who was in the team that won the trophy under coach Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

Team of 2016

The other player in the current Sundowns squad who was part of the successful 2016 team is goalkeeper Denis Onyango, and they will join an elite list of players to have won the trophy twice.

“We have to push ourselves so that we can make history and create excitement in the country. This group will be remembered for a long time; I just keep on reminding them about the importance of this game.”

Downs’ preparations were severely disrupted by the travel delay, but Zwane said they have put that behind them.

“The travel was long, but the mood in camp is good; everyone is excited, and you can see the brotherhood. We are pushing one another and trying to be as positive as we can.”

Zwane said they have had another chance to analyse their opponents, who were compact and stubborn last weekend and will today be boosted by their home support. “Our preparations are going well as we get ready for the match,” he said.

“We have analysed the opponents and we know what to expect from them. Our first session here in Morocco was about tactics and how we are going to approach the game.”