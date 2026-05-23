Orbit get the guillotine

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Taking a closer look at the log standings, Orbit got what they deserved

On what turned out to be a dramatic final day of the Betway Premiership with thrills and spills, interest was not only on who was going to be crowned champions.

Some eyes were firmly fixed on who was going to get automatic relegation, going to the PSL promotion play-offs and going to sneak into the top eight places.

When the curtain finally came down, all those questions were answered yesterday, with Orbit College, who were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after suffering a 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium.

Orbit return to the National First Division (NFD) after just one season in the PSL, and they will be disappointed with themselves because they entered the last day sitting second from the bottom and their fate in their own hands.

But it was always going to be difficult against a Pirates side desperate for a win to secure their first league title in 14 years, where they mostly played bridesmaids to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their situation was worsened by Magesi FC beating Richards Bay 1-0 in Seshego.

Lost the most games

Taking a closer look at the log standings, Orbit got what they deserved because they lost the most games [18] and conceded the most goals [47], and they ended the campaign with 24 points.

With their hard-fought 1-0 win, Magesi goes to the playoffs with NFD sides Cape Town City and Milford FC, where they will be bidding to stay in the top league next season.

Given the way City and Milford have played in the MFC this season, Magesi are going to have to be at their best during the playoffs.

The other news from the bottom half of the table is that Marumo Gallants survived after they played to a 0-0 draw with Stellenbosch, as they finished third from the bottom with 25 points.

In the middle of the table, other rookies, Durban City, secured a place in the top eight to qualify for the MTN8 next season, and their performance is in contrast to that of Orbit as they were promoted together.

Teams in MTN8

They join Pirates, Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City as the teams that will compete for the MTN8 next season.

Interest was also on Chiefs, who went into the last day having already secured third spot, but they lost their last match of the campaign against Chippa United in Durban.

This is a massive improvement from Chiefs under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who took over from Nasreddine Nabi, who was fired earlier in the season.

The question for Amakhosi supporters is if the club is going to continue with the two next season because although they have improved this season, they are still way behind Pirates and Sundowns.

Chiefs are returning to the Confederation Cup but were underwhelming last season as they failed to get past the group stages, finishing third below Zamalek and Al Masry of Egypt.