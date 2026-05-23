Up the Bucs

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Two sensational own goals by Orbit College have given Orlando Pirates their first league title in 14 years here after being nearly men for the past three seasons.

Two sensational own goals by Orbit College have given Orlando Pirates their first league title in 14 years here after being nearly men for the past three seasons.

On the flip side, Bucs’ 2-0 win over Orbit means the North West side has been relegated back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship as they finished the season at the bottom of the table.

The Bucanneers’ league success, their first since the 2011/12 season, ends Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-season supremacy.

This sold-out, title-deciding affair had to wait for the start of the second half to be fully packed, as there were a good number of unoccupied seats in the first stanza.

In the true meaning of the name of this province, Mpumalanga (where the sun rises), the skies opened up, making it perfect weather for a game of football and a momentous occasion for Pirates. However, for Mswenko Boys, it was sunset as the outcome saw them being relegated.

Wearing what looked like a new navy blue suit, almost identical to the one he dressed in last Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Durban City, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looked anxious in the dugout and never sat down throughout the game, while his Orbit counterpart Pogiso Makhoye rested his feet at some point.

Pirates made double changes to the starting XI that was held to a goalless stalemate by Durban in their penultimate league fixture, with Tshepang Moremi and Nkosikhona Ndaba replacing Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto.

Moremi’s return to the starting line-up saw Relebohile Mofokeng move to the No 10 role, having played as a winger against Durban, where Maswanganyi occupied the playmaker role.

Orbit deployed a very stubborn low-blow such that they never made any box entries for the duration of the first half, where the Sea Robbers missed two clear chances with Mofokeng and Moremi guilty of squandering those opportunities.

As the game dragged on without a breakthrough goal, the silence started to be too loud in the stands, where those clad in the famous black and white dominated, despite being the away team.

The silence would turn into jubilation for The Ghost when Orbit keeper Sabelo Nkomo scored one of the craziest own goals you’d ever see, using his strong fist to punch Moremi’s corner into his own net in the first-half stoppage.

As if that wasn’t wild enough, Mswenko Boys once again painted themselves into a corner, scoring another wild own goal five minutes into the second half. This was courtesy of Ndumiso Ngiba, whose poor clearance went straight into his net, beating his onrushing shot-stopper Nkomo.

The two crazy own goals on the final day of the Premiership season just summed up Orbit’s tough campaign as rookies.