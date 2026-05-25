‘I feel honoured as an African coach’: Ouaddou hails players, club as Pirates clinch title

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Orlando Pirates are crowned champions during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orbit College and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on May 23 2026.

Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed Orlando Pirates players’ “great achievement” winning their first Betway Premiership title in 14 years with Saturday’s 2-0 win against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The coach felt “honoured” to be an African coach at Pirates, winning a first league title since Bucs’ famous second treble in succession in 2011/12. Saturday’s Premiership coup also completed a remarkable treble for Ouaddou in his first season at the Buccaneers.

There were wobbles in the mammoth undertaking to unseat super-wealthy, eight-time consecutive domestic and continental behemoths Mamelodi Sundowns. In the sprint finish the lead changed hands sometimes weekly.

As Sundowns, by their standards, had an erratic opening half of the season, in-form Pirates won the first two cup trophies ― the MTN8 and Carling knockout ― and opened a healthy lead.

🎥 𝐏𝐎𝐕: Inside the Orlando Pirates change room as Abdeslam Ouaddou congratulates the players on winning the #BetwayPrem title 🏆#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3I7ZLb2guX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 23, 2026

Pirates lost back-to-back games in the league and Nedbank Cup in February, a stumble that looked irreparable. The first of those was a crucial 2-1 defeat against Sundowns at FNB Stadium that brought the Brazilians back into the race just three points behind, which if Bucs had won the lead would have been six. The next was their demoralising penalties cup loss, also at home, against second-tier Casric Stars in the Nedbank last 16.

Questions kept arising whether Ouaddou’s mostly young and hungry Bucs had the experience to close a championship against as accomplished a closing team as Downs.

At the death, Pirates got a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC and Magesi FC in tough away games to put pressure on Downs. The Brazilians slipped, uncharacteristically. Finishing their programme early to compete in the Caf Champions League final they beat Siwelele FC 7-4 but capitulated 3-2 against TS Galaxy, leaving Bucs two games to win.

Durban City held Pirates to 1-1 in the first of those, two Saturdays ago. This weekend Bucs, against Orbit, took their chance at making history.

Ouaddou, who battled for the levels of popularity predecessor Jose Riveiro enjoyed ― with five cup trophies in his three years at Bucs, but was a league runner-up in all three seasons ― eclipsed the Spaniard in the league and with a treble. He strangely hinted his future at Pirates is not certain in his post-match press conference on Saturday, but the Moroccan could not hide his pride at succeeding at a Soweto giant as an African.

Emotional scenes as head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reflects on a title-winning first season 🏆🎙️🔥#SSDiski | #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/YNGLgedQhL — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 23, 2026

“I think that the community of Orlando Pirates ― and when I say ‘community’, it’s the players, technical staff, medical, performance, analysts, management and, of course, the fans across Africa ― achieved this title, through this journey, together,” Ouaddou said.

“We started to write the story at the beginning of the season, we had some difficult moments. It’s like that, it’s football. Everybody knows you cannot have only good things in a season. You can have some fantastic moments but some difficult too. And everybody stayed together, we worked hard, and we see the result today.

“Credit has to be given to all these people. I want to thank the Pirates board. I feel honoured as an African coach to lead the ship of Pirates and to bring ― not alone, with all these people ― joy and happiness to Orlando Pirates’ fans.

“Thanks to them for giving me this opportunity. We can see that when there is a vision, when there is a project, and trust is very important, we can achieve fantastic things.

“So thanks to all these people who supported us for this achievement.”

He said Saturday’s clash was “a final”.

“I kept saying in press conferences that anything can happen in football and maybe the title would be won on the last day. It’s what happened.

“I have the humility to say I played a little bit of football ― 17 years at the highest level. And I experienced many situations like that.

“So when people were discouraging our team, saying it was finished, we could not win the title any more, we just listened to them, but we knew it was not the truth.

“Because where we dropped points some other teams dropped points too, because it’s the magic of football. It’s the magic of the PSL.

Congratulations to them [the players]; I think it’s a big achievement for them this season — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“And you could see last week against Durban City, they came [to Orlando] to draw or to win and that [draw] is what they did. And again at that moment people were saying, ‘it’s finished for them [Pirates].’

“No. When you are a supported team like Pirates you have to believe until the end. What I tried to give to my players was hope, high-level work, and today it’s a great achievement.

“Congratulations to them [the players]; I think it’s a big achievement for them this season.”

He congratulated Sundowns, saying: “We had a fantastic competition this season. It’s what people are expecting in terms of the interest, the suspense. It’s how we can grow the standard of the PSL.

“And I think if we want to bring our African football higher it’s this kind of competition that we expect.

“Because there are many things. I’m a coach but I also study marketing ― the quality and standard of football in Africa has to be lifted like the PSL to one day sell the [broadcast] rights to [French giant] Canal+, to all these countries and maybe have more development for the youth.

“This kind of competition will be good for the PSL.”