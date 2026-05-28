Sundowns goalkeeper Williams hails impact of legends Zwane and Onyango

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Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has hailed club veterans Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane, who achieved significant personal milestones of winning their second Champions League titles at the weekend.

When the Brazilians overcame Moroccan side AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in the final, Onyango and Zwane added the second continental medals to their collections.

By so doing, they joined an exclusive club of players who have won this competition on two occasions and both are in line to make a third appearance at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Though they saw little action this season during the tournament, Williams praised Onyango and Zwane for their invaluable experience and leadership roles behind the scenes.

Onyango and Zwane have also achieved considerable success domestically with a combined 21 league trophies between them during their careers.

We acknowledge their contribution by showing them the love, the support, because the team is where it is today because of them. — Ronwen Williams

Onyango boasts a record 12 league titles he won with SuperSport United and Sundowns and is the most decorated player in Premier Soccer League history while Zwane has nine to his name at Chloorkop.

“It is the culture of the team and brotherhood at Mamelodi Sundowns and we embrace those who have done it before us,” said Williams.

“Our leaders and captains in Onyango and Zwane have been here for a long time. They are in the latter stages of their careers and people tend to forget what they have done.

“We acknowledge their contribution by showing them the love, the support, because the team is where it is today because of them. They have been here for over a decade and they have brought a lot of success to the club.

“We need to embrace them and show them love because people in South Africa move on quickly.”

Williams said the duo have been the backbone of the club for many years.

“People forget what Themba has done for the country and Denis has done for Sundowns. ‘Mshishi’, as Zwane is known in football circles, and Denis have been the backbone of the team for many years.

They have broken bones, been to hospital with various injuries and they continue to wake up every morning to make this team better. — Ronwen Williams

“Mshishi plays the shoe-shine and piano football and pulls the strings, Denis is our leader, the most experienced and most successful guy in the team.

“It’s only right for us to learn from them because they walked this journey for a long time.”

Williams added that he continues to learn from Onyango.

“For me to work with Denis on a daily basis can only make me a better goalkeeper. He is the most amazing human being. He welcomed me into the SuperSport United first team when I was 16 years old and almost 20 years later we won the Champions League together.

“That’s how important relationships, brotherhood and culture are. We have built a culture in this team to show love to our legends because it’s easy to forget what people have done.”

Zwane came off the bench during the dying minutes of Sundowns’ 1-1 draw with AS FAR in Rabat last weekend before lifting the trophy.

“Rightfully so, Themba came on to the field and I would have loved for Denis to also come on, but he had his own issues. We need to show love to Denis, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, who have been here.

“They have broken bones, been to hospital with various injuries, and they continue to wake up every morning to make this team better.

“They have another star on the badge, which is amazing.”