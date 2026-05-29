Chasing a dream to build SA boxing: Kevin Lerena fighting for more than titles now

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Kevin Lerena during the Fistic Havoc Boxing Tournament at The Galleria Sandton, in Johannesburg, in June 2025.

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When Kevin Lerena steps into the ring at the RTL Spiroudome in Belgium on Saturday to defend his WBC bridgerweight world title against Ryad Merhy, he will not only be carrying the expectations of South African boxing. He will also be carrying the responsibility he feels towards the next generation. That burden is not one Lerena complains about. In fact, he embraces it.

Over the years, South African boxing has desperately searched for a fighter capable of transcending the sport. Someone disciplined enough to stay relevant on the global stage while grounded enough to inspire youngsters back home. Lerena has quietly become exactly that.

Speaking to him ahead of the Merhy rematch at the Smith’s Gym in Fourways after an intense workout, what struck me most was not the confidence of a world champion, but the mindset of a student still hungry to improve.

“I honestly believe I’m a student,” Lerena said. “I love learning.”

That mentality explains why he has remained among the elite for so long.

Many fighters reach world level and begin believing their own hype. They become comfortable. They stop listening. They stop evolving. Lerena has avoided that trap because he continues to approach boxing with humility. Even now, after fighting at Wembley Stadium and headlining major events, he still talks about learning from other fighters.

“I’m still inspired by other fighters,” he said. “Top boxers still inspire me.”

There is something deeply admirable about that honesty.

In modern sport, vulnerability is often hidden behind bravado. Fighters are expected to present themselves as untouchable. Lerena does not pretend to know everything. Instead, he remains curious. That willingness to keep learning has become central to his identity.

Preparation for the Merhy fight has reflected that attitude.

Lerena brought in high-level sparring partners with experience working alongside some of the biggest names in The Sweet Science, including Tyson Fury and Zhilei Zhang. He understands that elite preparation matters.

It makes me appreciate what I do. Because I can see how the youngsters look up to me. — Kevin Lerena

“You’ll never need to ask me to get fit,” he told me. “I’m a professional.”

Again, simple words, but powerful ones.

Professionalism in boxing is not glamorous. It is a lonely road before the destination. It is discipline when nobody is watching. It is choosing sacrifice over comfort repeatedly. Lerena embraces all of it. And perhaps that is why young fighters are drawn to him.

Before our conversation, as he completed his training session with some push-ups, the young boxers in the gym looked on in awe, some recording him with their cellphones. One of those, trainer Peter Smith explained, used to travel all the way from Hammanskraal to Fourways for training — such was his determination to build a career of his own. The youngsters study Lerena’s work ethic. They admire his consistency.

For Lerena, that responsibility means everything.

“It makes me appreciate what I do. Because I can see how the youngsters look up to me.”

That appreciation has inspired him to become more than just a boxer.

Through Aquila Boxing Promotions, Lerena has stepped into promotion and event-building in an effort to strengthen South African boxing. He recognises that talent alone will not revive the sport. Fighters need opportunities. They need platforms. They need visibility.

“It’s about giving fighters another platform,” he explained his and wife Geraldine’s decision to go into promotions, the duo having hosted four successful tournaments last year. Already this year, they’ve had one — the innovative Knockout Chaos 1 tournament, in which boxers were incentivised for finishing the fights early with stoppages.

He is absolutely right. South African boxing has often suffered because too few opportunities exist for young fighters to showcase themselves consistently. Lerena understands the ecosystem needs growth. More promoters, more events and more exposure can only help the sport.

Importantly, he is not doing this from the comfort of retirement. He is still competing at the highest level while trying to uplift others. That balancing act deserves enormous respect.

The truth is that Lerena’s impact already extends beyond his own victories.

I told him during our conversation about youngsters who idolise him, including my own nephew. Lerena listened humbly before responding with characteristic perspective.

“It’s God’s plan,” he said. “I’ve been put here for a reason. To motivate and inspire the future generation of fighters and athletes.”

Ryad Merhy is more important than everybody right now. — Kevin Lerena

Those are not empty PR lines. You can hear genuine conviction in the way he speaks about inspiring others. He does not measure success purely through championships or paydays.

“If we can inspire one person, we’ve made a difference,” he said.

That philosophy perhaps explains why Lerena remains so relatable despite his success. He still speaks like someone who understands struggle. He still carries himself like someone who appreciates the journey. And make no mistake, this upcoming fight matters enormously.

Victory against Merhy could open major opportunities at bridgerweight and heavyweight level. Lerena knows that every fight can change the direction of a career.

“Winning is everything at the highest level,” he admitted.

But what impressed me most was his refusal to overlook the present while dreaming about the future.

“Ryad Merhy is more important than everybody right now,” he said.

That focus is critical. Too many fighters become consumed by fantasy match-ups and future paydays. Lerena understands that greatness is built one performance at a time.

As long as he continues carrying himself with this level of professionalism, discipline and humility, South African boxing remains in safe hands.

And perhaps that is Kevin Lerena’s greatest achievement of all. He is not just fighting for titles anymore. He is fighting to keep the spirit and integrity of South African boxing alive.