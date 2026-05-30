KEO UNCUT | Steyn brings South African edge to Glasgow

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Kyle Steyn on attack for Glasgow Warriors against the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow

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Kyle Steyn produced a masterclass in Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal win against Connacht. Glasgow, who finished the regular season first played 8th-seeded Connacht in a home tie that was never going to be a given for the Scottish club.

Connacht had beaten Glasgow in the league (15-10) in Galway, and on two previous visits to Glasgow, they had lost by three and two points, respectively.

There was a definite view that Connacht could upset the seedings, and for 40 minutes the visitors justified the hype around the back end of their league season.

The scores were tied 7-all, but Glasgow were only level because of Steyn’s brilliant defensive tackle on Connacht No 10 Josh Ioane.

Steyn turned to chase Ioane’s breakaway run, reeled in the former All Blacks flyhalf and saved a certain try.

Steyn turns tide

A few minutes into the second half, Steyn turned the tide of the match with a 50-22 kick, and from the resulting lineout he ran a beautiful line to score a try that put Glasgow in the lead for the first time in the match.

Ultimately, it was that Steyn moment that proved the match winner because Glasgow never surrendered the lead en route to a 33-21 win.

Glasgow had lost the home quarterfinal of the Investec Champions Cup to Toulon, and the nerves were obvious in that first half. But Steyn calmed his teammates and turned a home crowd’s trepidation into anticipation.

Steyn, who played for Maties (Stellenbosch University), started his professional career at Griquas in 2017 and played 29 times over two seasons.

In 2019 he took up an offer to play for Glasgow and the Scottish Sevens team, having qualified through his Scottish-born mother. Steyn’s father is a renowned security advisor and one-time minder of Nelson Mandela.

Glasgow icon

Steyn’s transition from South African Currie Cup winger to Glasgow icon and regular Scotland winger has been fabulous.

The young man who left South Africa with ambitions of playing Test rugby for Scotland has never lost his South African accent or attitude but has totally embraced his Scottish heritage and the privilege of playing for Scotland.

Steyn was inspirational on the night, in performance and leadership, when Glasgow stunned the Bulls in Pretoria to win the URC in season three, and he was equally present on Friday night in ensuring Glasgow stays in the fight for a second title.

Steyn and Edinburgh’s South African winger, Duhan van der Merwe, have contributed massively to Scotland at Test level, but Steyn’s efforts at Glasgow have made him a home favourite there.

Steyn, who scored four tries in eight matches for Scotland this season, has played 17 matches for Glasgow and scored nine tries. Friday night’s match was his 109th for Glasgow, and his performance was as good as any he has produced in Scotland.

Steyn’s maturity lauded

Glasgow’s South African coach Franco Smith has consistently lauded Steyn’s leadership and maturity as a world-class winger, and his workload is reflected in his game time.

He has averaged 73 minutes a match for Glasgow this season, which is consistent with his career average playing time, and his two tries against Connacht took his Glasgow tally to 40.

In England’s Premiership, Bristol midfielder Benhard Janse van Rensburg has followed a different path to Test rugby.

Janse van Rensburg, who played for South Africa’s under-20s in 2016, won his eligibility case to be considered for England, where he has played for the past five years. He’s been outstanding for Bristol and London Irish throughout his career and has been picked for the England national squad.

Janse van Rensburg started his career at the Sharks in 2016, playing five matches, and moved to the Southern Kings in 2017 and played five matches. He then settled at the Cheetahs between 2018 and 2020, playing 36 matches.

He moved to Japan in 2020/21 but Covid disrupted those plans. He prospered at London Irish (52 matches) before finding his club home at Bristol, where he has played 71 matches since 2023.

Bristol upset Bath on Friday night in the Premiership and, unsurprisingly, Janse van Rensburg was among the big winners.