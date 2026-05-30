No one should doubt Ronaldo

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With Cristiano Ronaldo set to be 45 years old when Portugal hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco, one might think it’s unlikely he’ll be on the squad for what would be his seventh World Cup.

But don’t tell that to Portugal’s manager Roberto Martinez. “No one should doubt that [he could play in 2030]. He’s earned it,” he said on Thursday in an appearance on Cadena Ser radio.

Ronaldo, who debuted for Portugal at 18 in August 2003, is comfortably the country’s leader in all-time appearances (226, 80 more than Joao Moutinho) and goals (143, 96 more than Pauleta).

He led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and to a fourth-place finish at the 2006 World Cup, their best finish at a World Cup since a third-place showing in 1966. — Reuters