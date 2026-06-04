BLAST FROM THE PAST | Poms pummel the Boks at Loftus in first Test

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Springbok prop Balie Swart in the thick of things against England in 1994.

1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while South Africa were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties.

1998 — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga, having lost his WBC super-middleweight crown for the second time, wins the marginal WBF belt when he stops Sweden’s Frederic Alvarez in the 11th round in Copenhagen. Malinga had lost his South African licence earlier in the year after a brain scan worried local authorities. He had no problem getting a licence in Denmark. On the same bill in Denmark, Patrick Quka and Vuyani Nene were beaten by Danes. Quka lost his peripheral WBU bantamweight belt by getting knocked out by Johnny Bredahl in the fifth round, and Nene was outpointed by Jesper Jensen, holder of the less-than-marginal IBC flyweight belt.

1997 – Benni McCarthy makes his debut for a youthful Bafana Bafana team who go down 0-2 to the Netherlands in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at the FNB stadium.

1999 — Pietie Norval and his Slovenian partner Katarina Srebotnik win the French Open mixed doubles crown, beating American Rick Leach and Latvian Larisa Neiland 6-3 3-6 6-3.

2005 – Benni McCarthy and Delron Buckley score in the first 13 minutes as Bafana Bafana beat Cape Verde 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Praia.

2019 — Bafana Bafana, made up of under-23 players, beat Uganda 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the final of the Cosafa Cup Plate. The score was 1-1 at full time, after Luther Singh had scored for South Africa.

2025 — South Africa lose their opening Cosafa Cup group match to Mozambique 0-1 in Bloemfontein.