Bafana’s time to shine

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By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE in MEXICO CITY

As to how battle-hardened Bafana Bafana are for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, we will find out over the coming weeks.

South Africa open their campaign against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Mexico City Stadium, better known as Azteca Stadium, on Thursday and on the back of underwhelming preparatory matches against unheralded Panama and minnows Nicaragua.

They wrapped up their preparations against Jamaica on Friday behind closed doors and, hopefully, coach Hugo Broos knows how he is going to balance the team against the Mexicans.

For the much-needed goals, Broos has Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa in his arsenal but the interest is focused on who is going to be in the starting line-up.

Foster, who was booed by a section of Bafana fans during the send-off goalless draw against Nicaragua for failing to convert a penalty, is the preferred choice to lead the attack.

There is also Rayners, who scored 16 goals and provided three assists in all competitions for Mamelodi Sundowns and Makgopa with a lesser contribution of seven goals and four assists after 31 outings for Orlando Pirates.

One of the main contributors

On the positive side, Bafana doesn’t only rely on the strikers to score goals, and one of the main contributors over the past few months has been Pirates winger Oswin Appollis.

He was directly involved in twice as many goals as any other South African player during World Cup qualification, with two goals under his name while providing four assists.

Other areas where Broos has tough decisions to make is to choose a partner for Mbekezeli Mbokazi at central defence — the choice is between Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

On the sides, Broos is comfortable with evergreen Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba, who have been the stalwarts of the team.

In the midfield, there’s also a headache as to who is going to partner Teboho Mokoena between Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha.

Relebohile Mofokeng is expected to start as a playmaker, with veteran Themba Zwane used as an impact player from the bench; and his attacking wingers are expected to be Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.

Some optimism

The target for Bafana is to reach the knockout stage for the first time, and there is optimism that this mission will be achieved given that the eight best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 32.

In “El Tri”, Bafana will be up against a Mexican side brimming with momentum and confidence after preparation wins in the run-up to the tournament.

Bafana will be up against a team that does not try too hard to dominate opponents through possession, but they play with intensity, aggressive pressing and quick transitions. At the best of times, they are an uncomfortable team to face, and this was evident during their recent friendlies against Serbia, Ghana and Australia.

I have a feeling that Rele [Mofokeng], [Oswin] Appollis and the rest of the attacking players are going to surprise a lot of people. I’m excited for the first match... If we get a point against Mexico, we will figure things out later against Czechia and Korea Republic — Sibusiso Zuma, former Bafana Bafana winger

Coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third World Cup with Mexico after Korea/Japan in 2002 and South Africa in 2010, has players like Johan Vásquez, Érik Lira, Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez and Armando González to choose from.

Their challenge may be the weight of expectation from their passionate home supporters as they are looking to exorcise a quarterfinals curse that has hung over them for the last 40 years.

After the tournament opener, which experts predict will be watched by over 1.1-billion live viewers, it does not get any easier for South Africa as they take on Czechia at the Atlanta Stadium next week and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 25.

One of the concerns going into the tournament is lack of ruthlessness in front of goals, as Bafana managed two in as many matches against Panama and Nicaragua.

No chance to prepare

The other issue that has been raised as a concern for Bafana is that they did not have the opportunity to prepare against European and Asian opposition in the profile of Czechia and Korea Republic.

Czechia is a team with height, and that makes them dangerous on set-pieces. Coach Miroslav Koubek’s spine is vastly experienced with campaigners Ladislav Krejčí, Tomáš Souček, Tomas Holes, Pavel Sulc and Patrik Schick.

Their other strength is aggression, which was evident in the World Cup playoffs against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark, where they were both tied on penalties after battling performances.

Former Bafana winger Sibusiso Zuma is confident. “I have a feeling that Rele [Mofokeng], Appollis and the rest of the attacking players are going to surprise a lot of people,” he said.

“I’m excited for the first match and, if we get one point there, it will be a good result for us. If we get a point against Mexico, we will figure things out later against Czechia and Korea Republic.”

Zuma, who was a prolific winger in his heyday, advised Bafana’s wide players to be patient. “Take your time, let the game come to you. Use your speed at the right time and be patient. Move the ball around to get confident. I know its hard to do that at the World Cup because you want to play as soon as the referee blows the whistle but you will know when it’s time to go.”