Bulls bounce back to down Glasgow Warriors

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Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier was a livewire in the URC semifinal against the Glasgow Warriors at Murrarfield on Saturday.

What a turn-around! The Bulls seemed down and out 18 points adrift in the first half, but they hit back to fell the mighty Glasgow Warriors 22-21 in their URC semifinal at Murrayfield yesterday.

The Pretoria outfit will play Leinster in the final in Dublin on June 19.

The key to victory, as head coach Johan Ackermann had stressed in the build-up, was winning those critical moments.

Scotland’s South African import Kyle Steyn had crossed over for two early tries, finding space down the right touchline after stunning build-ups by the home side.

The Bulls spent half of the first half playing with 14 men; first when Handre Pollard, who had slotted a penalty for an early 3-0 lead, was yellow-carded, and then lock Ruan Nortje.

Glasgow were awarded a penalty try after sustained pressure on the Bulls, who were suddenly 3-21 behind and the Warriors looked every bit the table-topping side.

Coetzee’s 150th match

They were one man down, but they fought back, camping on Glasgow’s line looking for the breakthrough. Skipper Marcell Coetzee lost the ball in a thrust over the line but hooker Johan Grobbelaar, playing in his 150th match, made certain to reduce the gap to 10-21 late in the first half.

And then came one of those critical moments. Glasgow attacked straight away and left-wing Kyle Rowe was put into space, with only Arendse standing between him and the tryline.

Rowe had some space on his left, but he cut inside instead and the Bulls winger dived and ankle-tapped his opposite number, taking him down.

Had the Warriors scored, it would have been a different changing room at hal-time. As it was, Ackermann knew what he wanted from his charges. “My only thing was, ‘guys, we’re 21-10 down, I ask one thing — let’s go score the first try. If we score the first try and it’s 21-17, then we’re in the game’.

“And the boys responded to that. They went up and we scored the first try and then we saw the belief.”

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings was sent off soon after the restart and the Bulls took full advantage, pushing deep into the opposition territory.

Papier, who was named man of the match, picked up the ball from a ruck on the line and darted over unchallenged.

Bulls on fire

Down 21-15, the Bulls were on fire, and they pushed forward with confidence. The silly errors that had cost them possession in the first half were gone and they were swinging the ball effectively.

Eighthman Cameron Hanekom collected a pass on the left touchline and charged inside and upfield, taking the ball to just in front of the posts. This time, prop Francois Klopper got the ball over the line and Pollard slotted the conversion for the lead, with more than 20 minutes of the final half to go.

Pollard missed three second-half penalties, two of them kickable; and even when the Bulls made mistakes, they were able to recover.

With 10 minutes to go Papier’s box kick went too far and was easily marked. The kick upfield was fielded by Pollard whose pass hit the ground and Nizaam Carr knocked the ball on — scrum to Glasgow.

And then came another key moment. The Bulls pack pushed the opposite eight almost all the way from Edinburgh back to Glasgow to win the penalty and switch the momentum back to their favour.

This was a great comeback by a Bulls team that fought their way into the knockout stages of this competition after a disastrous start.

Scorers

Glasgow — 21 (21)

Tries: Kyle Steyn (2), Penalty try.

Conversions: Dan Lancaster (2).

Bulls — 22 (10)