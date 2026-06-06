Early, chilly mornings for SA soccer fans

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Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at OR Tambo International Airport during their departure to the 2026 World Cup.

Die-hard soccer fans should prepare themselves for some chilly late nights and frosty early mornings during the Fifa World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

With time differences of between six and nine hours between South Africa and the host cities in Mexico, the US and Canada, some matches will be taking place at 3am South African time.

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will begin their campaign at the same time on June 17.

(Nolo Moima)

And Bafana Bafana’s third group-match clash with South Korea takes place at 3am local time on June 25.

The star-studded Brazil national team, which features such star players as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Júnior and fan-favourite Neymar Jr, will have a midnight kickoff against Morocco next Sunday.

Avid soccer fan Zwelinzima Vavi said he was looking forward to waking up early for some of the matches.

Vavi, also a boxing fan, said he was used to waking up for big US boxing bouts.

“I am looking forward to watching these [Fifa World Cup] games,” the trade unionist said.

I’ll be watching all the Bafana Bafana games live. I’ll just be red-eyed at work, but there’s no other option — Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, a staunch Arsenal fan, said watching the matches live was non-negotiable.

“I’ll be watching all the Bafana Bafana games live. I’ll just be red-eyed at work, but there’s no other option,” he said.

He said the tournament was “a once-every-four-years football festival that no football fan can afford to miss”.

“I’ll stock up on vitamin supplements to sustain myself for the big games.”

Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa said he would watch all the Bafana Bafana matches live, but might not watch all the early matches.

“It would depend [on] which countries are playing,” he said.

For the group stages of the competition, Bafana Bafana fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team’s first two matches against Mexico and the Czech Republic are taking place at a more manageable 9pm and 6pm respectively.