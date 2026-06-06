Swansong for superstars Messi and Ronaldo at World Cup

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two foremost figures of the football firmament, are set for a swan song at the 2026 World Cup.

The globally renowned duo is heading for a last dance at the soccer showpiece at which they have previously wowed world audiences with supreme showings.

Their countrymen will be hoping for the respective skippers to shepherd them to glory.

Messi turns 39 on June 24 at the north America tournament which the Argentinians want him to help the country attain a fourth global gong to notch a fifth title, and match the achievement of their South American rivals Brazil.

Argentina are sweating over Messi’s fitness from a left hamstring strain, but coach Lionel Scaloni is confident his captain will attain full fitness which will be tested in friendly matches against Honduras (last night) and Iceland on Tuesday.

The holders will begin the defence of their crown with group J engagements against Algeria (June 17), Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 28). “Leo is doing well. He has already trained with the group for part of the sessions. He’s no longer training alone. He is progressing quite well and might feature in these matches. He’s doing much better and that gives us peace of mind,” Scaloni said on Friday.

Pivotal role

Portugal will once again look at their 41-year-old lynchpin Ronaldo to play a pivotal role and propel the 2026 Uefa Euro champions to their first ever World Cup success. That bid will begin with group K assignments against the Democratic Republic of Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23) and Colombia (June 28)

Portugal coach Martinez has boldly predicted that Ronaldo — who will be 45 when his country jointly stage the games with Spain and Morocco in 2030 — may be available for selection.

Guillermo Ochoa, the 40-year-old Mexico goalkeeper, is the third player who, along with Messi and Ronaldo, is going for their sixth World Cup.

While erstwhile Egypt gloveman Essam El Hadary, who was 45 years 161 days at Russia 2018, holds the overall record of the oldest player to feature at the football festival, Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days at US ’94, is the oldest outfield player.

World Cup fixtures:

Thursday:

Mexico v South Africa (9pm)

Friday:

South Korea v Czechia (3am)

Canada v Bosnia and Herzegonia (7pm)

Saturday: