MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

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June 10 2026, 12:26

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against Mexico

There is good news coming out of the Bafana Bafana camp, with clarification that central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is available for the World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday.

There had been confusion about Mbokazi potentially being suspended. However, confirmation has been provided that the 20-year-old Chicago Fire defensive star served a one-match ban and was handed a monetary fine after his red card for “unsporting behaviour towards an opponent” in a qualifier against Zimbabwe last year.

[ MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against MexicoOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 11:30

What Bafana must get right against Mexico

Bafana Bafana will be up against it when they take on co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Coach Hugo Broos has pointed out South Africa will have to be at their best against a well-balanced team that will be backed by passionate and intimidating support in the fabled 87,000-seat venue.

[ What Bafana must get right against MexicoOpens in new window ]

What Bafana must get right against Mexico

June 10 2026, 11:10

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play against Mexico.

MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play against Mexico. Click on the link to catch up on all the action: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/ejc7bNRdNP — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 10, 2026

June 10 2026, 10:42

WATCH | Bafana Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday. Click on the link for the latest updates. https://t.co/dSVf14tns0 pic.twitter.com/uiv2qMSNoX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 10, 2026

Bafana coach Broos banking on Champions League experience of Sundowns players

June 10 2026, 10:30

Bafana Bafana may have at least five Mamelodi Sundowns players in their starting line-up for the opening 2026 Fifa World Cup match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Sundowns players are hardened and conditioned to playing at a higher level after competing in the latter stages of the Caf Champions League every season. They reached the last four semifinals and last two finals, adding a second title to the one won in 2016 in 2025-26 with their 2-1 aggregate last-match win against Morocco’s AS FAR last month, even though they lost their Betway Premiership title to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said it is important to have players with such proven experience in the squad because they are used to playing in high-stakes matches.

[ Bafana coach Broos banking on Champions League experience of Sundowns playersOpens in new window ]

June 9 2026, 15:10

Bafana will ‘fight like lions’ against ‘complete team’ Mexico, says Broos

[ Bafana World Cup opening matchOpens in new window ]

June 10 2026, 06:00

EXCLUSIVE | We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Helman Mkhalele has lifted the lid on his strong working relationship with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, saying they have the same mentality when it comes to football.

Mkhalele has been Broos’ assistant coach for just over five years. The pair have been responsible for the revival of the senior national team with two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearances, including a best finish of bronze in 2024, and qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup starts on Thursday with Bafana taking on co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City (1pm local time, 9pm SA time), where they will be looking for a positive start.

[ EXCLUSIVE | We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo BroosOpens in new window ]

June 9 2026, 14:03

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Modiba in race to be fit for Bafana-Mexico

WATCH | MAHLATSE'S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Will key Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba be fit for the clash against Mexico? pic.twitter.com/f6Pxxg9wcK — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 9, 2026

June 9 2026 13:37

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the pressure of playing against the co-host in opening match of the World Cup.

June 9 2026 12:56

Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie says he has high hopes for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

June 9 2026, 6am

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confronted with a selection headache ahead of the anticipated Fifa World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

[ Broos faces selection headache for Bafana v MexicoOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 16:59

Former Bafana Bafana and Everton star midfielder Steven “Schillo” Pienaar has entered the Relebohile Mofokeng discussion.

[ Pienaar implores Broos to unleash Relebohile Mofokeng at World CupOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 16:58

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is not bothered by people who filmed their practice match against Jamaica at the weekend.

[ Broos not bothered by people who filmed Bafana’s Jamaica game ahead of Mexico clashOpens in new window ]

June 8 2026, 10:35am

Mahlatse’s daily World Cup talking point: Broos wants his players to fight for each other against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/nkfk87geOv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 8, 2026

June 8 2026, 7am

WATCH | Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu supporter Ndumiso 'Dlamini' Zondi on his way to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/YI0LhNG4ym — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 6, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.50am

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/uAKYOmTxqD — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.45am

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Gh0PnEnACx — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.30am

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country. pic.twitter.com/r6vz1rBCxn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6am

Bafana meet Mexico in the World Cup opener at the Azteca: here’s what to expect

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Joburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, this time at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their backs, as they never made it out of the group stages, and their main priority is to get rid of this unwanted record.

TimesLIVE