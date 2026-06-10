Outrage after Somali referee barred from entering US for historic Fifa World Cup

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expecting to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to the US, is welcomed at the Aden Abdulle Osman International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday.

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The decision by US border control authorities to bar award-winning Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from entering the country ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup has sparked international outrage.

Artan, who was set to make history as the first Somali official to referee at the World Cup, was denied entry into the US due to “vetting concerns” and alleged associations with suspected members of terrorist organisations. This was despite him possessing a valid visa.

Football fans across Africa, global political figures, sports personalities and the Somali sports ministry have condemned the treatment of Africa’s leading referee, with many arguing it was racially and politically motivated.

The EFF described the incident as “shameful”, emphasising that they had previously warned against the tournament being awarded to the US.

“The EFF cautioned that it was reckless to place the world’s most celebrated sporting competition in a country that has institutionalised discrimination, weaponised immigration policy, and continues to treat people from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and other parts of the Global South as security threats rather than human beings,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

Africa's top referee will not be allowed to officiate at the World Cup after he was refused entry to the USA, FIFA has confirmed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GUsUyLcMlM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2026

The party argued that the exclusion of Artan revealed a pattern of discrimination in the tournament, highlighting that Iran’s national soccer team had been forced to abandon going to its allocated training base in the US, relocating to Mexico instead due to operational and diplomatic hurdles, including visa complications.

“What makes this situation particularly unacceptable is that the United States was awarded hosting rights despite an extensive and well-documented history of discriminatory immigration practices, racial profiling and the targeting of minority communities,” the EFF said.

“The treatment of Artan is particularly offensive because it robs both Somalia and the African continent of a historic achievement.”

Upon arrival at #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport international Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan received a heroic welcome on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/12B8NSgPW8 — Nasra Bashir Ali (@NasraBashiir) June 10, 2026

International politicians, including UK MP Jeremy Corbyn, have also condemned the act.

“What an absolute disgrace,” Corbyn said. “A Fifa-certified referee being denied entry to the United States purely because he is Somali.”

While the World Cup is meant to bring people together, “this is racism, plain and simple. Shameful,” Corbyn added.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton joined the condemnation, stating that as a World Cup host country, the US should not be barring officials from entering the nation to do their jobs.

“It’s terribly backward,” she said. “It’s also counterproductive. Global sports competitions should improve international exchange and relations, not the reverse.”

Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan arrived in his home country's capital, Mogadishu, to a rapturous welcome by fans and officials, after he was denied entry into the United States ahead of the World Cup https://t.co/bg7FaxN2tn pic.twitter.com/XrtPeogBHL — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2026

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stood in solidarity with Artan and Somalia as a nation, expressing deep disappointment over the incident.

“Artan didn’t just make the Fifa World Cup; he made history as the first Somali referee to get there, and as Africa’s best. That milestone stands, no matter what,” Ghebreyesus said.

“So sorry to see this, Omar. You reached the summit of your profession and inspired a generation back home just by getting there, and being kept off the pitch you earned doesn’t change that. This won’t be the end of your story on the world stage. The world stands with you as one family, wishing you resilience now and many more major finals to come. Solidarity.”

Former Somali president Mohamed Farmaajo said he had a phone call with Artan to share the country’s collective sentiments regarding the challenges the referee is facing. “Omar is a symbol of our people and country’s great potential,” Farmaajo said.

Former England striker Ian Wright expressed his outrage, noting a recurring pattern of officials, journalists and fans being denied entry into the US. “Is this how the hosts behave for the greatest tournament in the world? Is this the spirit of football? This is a World Cup of chaos,” he said.

Artan has reportedly returned to Somalia, where he received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival.

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