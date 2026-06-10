We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo Broos

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Helman Mkhalele has lifted the lid on his strong working relationship with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, saying they have the same mentality when it comes to football.

Mkhalele has been Broos’ assistant coach for just over five years. The pair have been responsible for the revival of the senior national team with two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearances, including a best finish of bronze in 2024, and qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup starts on Thursday with Bafana taking on co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City (1pm local time, 9pm SA time), where they will be looking for a positive start.

The soft-spoken Mkhalele, part of the Bafana squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil and the team that played in the country’s first World Cup in France in 1998, is in his first high-profile coaching job. He used a biblical reference, saying his path crossing with that of Broos was the work of God.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the pressure of playing against the co-host in opening match of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/gczkuYlJMa — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 9, 2026

Their association is coming to an end because Broos has indicated he plans to retire from coaching after Bafana’s last match in the Americas.

In one of his rare interviews, Mkhalele told Sunday Times he has learnt from Broos as a coach and human being.

“He is a coach who allows me to be myself, to express my opinions and participate fully during training sessions,” Mkhalele said.

“He is the main person who leads everything. He is a human being who respects people regardless of who you are. He is honest and truthful and he just wants people to do their jobs.

“Whether you are a player, a coach or member of the backroom staff, if you don’t do the right thing he will cut you off. That also helped me always do the right things and that brought us together.

“First and foremost, I would say it was God’s plan. We can come with our own talents where we express ourselves, but it’s God’s plan. His [Broos] mentality is the same as mine.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they want to do their best for South Africas fans. pic.twitter.com/8yZWv9sy3X — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Mkhalele explained how they turned Bafana’s fortunes around from being a team that supporters shunned to back-to-back Afcon qualifications and an appearance at the World Cup.

“I am a former Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates and Bafana player and I have been around for a long time. I tasted how it feels to be loved by the whole country in 1996 when we won Afcon and qualified for the World Cup in 1998 in France.

“I know what it means to be a Bafana player. Over time when Bafana were not doing well, I could see what the reasons were that made Bafana not perform up to acceptable levels. It was mostly the conduct of the players on the pitch, let alone what the administrators were doing in the office. What administrators do in the office has an impact on how players perform.

“I could see and understand what was lacking within our players. When the coach came for the first time, he asked me to tell him about South African football. I was honest and told him what the state of South African football was at that time and what was needed to put things in order so we could change our game for the better.

“I think God was at work in bringing coach Hugo to South Africa, because you can see what is happening to the national team.”

Mkhalele is from the previous era but had to adapt to dealing with modern footballers who ask questions and have strong opinions about the game.

Modern footballers might have the technique, but they don’t have the idea of why sometimes you have to do something and what it takes to succeed in tough environments. — Helman Mkhalele

“As coaches we need to go out and get more information on how to deal with people with different personalities. You have players who will ask questions and as a coach you might think they are disrespecting you.

“You also have players who come from different family backgrounds. Some of them are reserved and others are outspoken. As a coach you must be able to identify those behaviours and try to get the best out of everyone.

“You will have big players in your team who have the power to persuade other players. So as coaches we need to make sure we develop our leadership qualities.”

Mkhalele advises modern footballers to toughen up.

“Modern footballers might have the technique, but they don’t have the idea of why sometimes you have to do something and what it takes to succeed in tough environments. Most of the players easily give up and they become too sensitive and say, ‘the coach hates me,’ when you are trying to push and get the best out of them.

“I still believe modern footballers have technical ability and they are far better than my generation. But they lack the heart to go out there, persevere and do it for themselves. But at the same time it depends on the environment that can allow them to flourish and achieve their best.”