Bafana coach at crossroads

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Bafana were impressive playing with a back four, two holding midfielders, three attackers in two wingers and a playmaker and a lone striker, and Broos should consider going back to those basics.

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos cut an animated figure during training session at the Universidad del Fútbol training centre on Friday as the South Africans turned their attention to the “must win” 2026 Fifa World Cup match against Czechia on Thursday.

Broos is usually calm with fitness and conditioning coach Kopano Melesi and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele taking charge of some of the drills, but this time he was involved with demonstrations to the players and shouting instructions.

He is whipping his players into shape to recover from the disappointment of the opening match loss to Mexico on Thursday as he ponders how to balance the team going forward.

The Belgian came under stinging criticism for his unusual tactics during the 2-0 loss to Mexico — and the sobering defeat left South Africa’s chances of progressing to the last 32 in danger.

They turn their attention to the second match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Atlanta on Thursday against Czechia, who are characterised by their physicality and aerial dominance.

Given the physical attributes and profile of the unpredictable Europeans, it remains to be seen if Broos is going to stick to his guns regarding tactics and personnel or ring some changes.

The 3-5-2 formation, which became 5-3-2, backfired spectacularly against Mexico, and there are growing calls for him to revert to the 4-2-3-1 formation that worked during the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana were impressive playing with a back four, two holding midfielders, three attackers in two wingers and a playmaker and a lone striker, and Broos should consider going back to those basics.

With the red cards to Sphephelo Sithole, who started, and substitute Themba Zwane, Broos is going to be forced to make at least one change to his starting line-up.

Back to basics

As the public inquest continues, the general feeling among supporters is to get back to basics by playing to the strengths of the players and unleash young attacker Relebohile Mofokeng.

Broos has pulled the handbrake on Mofokeng despite his having shown over the past few seasons at Pirates that he has the ability to unlock defences as a No 10 or winger.

Broos said Mofokeng would be used as a playmaker, and with Zwane suspended, the opportunity has presented itself.

World Cup level is a considerable step up from the Betway Premiership, but the argument for deploying Mofokeng is that he will not learn and gain experience if he doesn’t get a sustained run to establish himself.

Against Mexico, Broos went with three defensive minded midfielders in Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams and Sithole, and there was no proper link-up with twin strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

South Africa usually functions well playing with a playmaker and this is the time for the exciting Mofokeng to be given an opportunity to show the world what he can do.

Mofokeng must have watched with envy when Mexican coach Javier Aguirre introduced 17-year-old wunderkind Gilberto Mora after 66 minutes and the teen showed why he’s so highly rated.

The other issue that’s going to occupy the mind of Broos in preparation for the next match is how to counter the aerial strength of Czechia, who have problems of their own after they lost to South Korea.

Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek is bringing man mountains in midfielder Tomáš Souček, strikers Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek to trouble the South African defence.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who makes up for lack of height with intelligence, bravery and strength, and his men at the central defence — either Ime Okon, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olwethu Makhanya — will be up against it.

Give Rele a chance

Former Bafana star midfielder Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi was at the stadium when they catapulted and agreed with the general suggestions that Mofokeng must be given an opportunity.

“We are late and we’ve shown that as a nation we believe in him. I’m the number one fan of Mofokeng and other young players. You saw Mexico brought in a 17-year old boy [Mora] in the second half — and our 21-year-old superstar doesn’t start?”

Vilakazi said with players like Mofokeng, coaches are sometimes blinded by analysis. “It goes back to what I said about analysing your opponents. Sometimes it can mislead you into thinking that players that you have are not going to give you an edge in a particular match.

“When we left South Africa, we didn’t say the coach must go and win the World Cup. We said go out there and put us in a better position because we have nothing to prove.”

Vilakazi also questioned Broos’s formation plan. “When you don’t put your players in comfortable positions, you are always going to be limited in attack and confidence. They are not playing according to their strengths and they are limited.

“We know with someone like Khuliso Mudau, he doesn’t initiate attacks but he supports the wingers. They didn’t do that against Mexico because of how he was assigned. They did not play according to their strengths. I’m not saying let’s go there like kids and be open because they will hit us for five but we need to try and be solid.”

Vilakazi’s proposed line-up against Czechia:

Williams, Modiba, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Mokoena, Adams, Mbatha, Appollis, Mofokeng and Rayners