Bellingham is England’s Zidane: Terry

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Jude Bellingham of England in a friendly vs Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium on June 10 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

John Terry believes that Jude Bellingham must bring out the Zinedine Zidane in him for England to have a chance of claiming a second World Cup trophy since 1966.

The former Chelsea captain, who towered to 78 England caps and played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments, is convinced his countryman has qualities like those of the French fulcrum, considered to be one of the best midfield maestros in the game.

England clash with Croatia on Wednesday to begin their group L campaign, which also comprises Ghana (whom they play on June 23) and Panama (June 27).

England manager Thomas Tuchel says Bellingham must fight for a starting berth. But Terry is sold on the idea that the 22-year-old midfielder can help the Three Lions roar to glory, a feat which, if achieved, will make the German the first foreign coach to lift the holy grail.

“Bellingham has got that bit of class; a world-class player. Madrid signed him from a very young age. He’s only gonna get better,” said Terry.

“There seems to be something between him and Tuchel; not sure what it is. But I hope he has a big impact on this World Cup. He reminds me of Zidane, the way he glides around the pitch, he scores and creates goals. I’m excited to see him.”

He glides on his feet

Surely Terry is not placing Bellingham on the same pedestal as the French star who propelled his nation to the pinnacle of world football on home soil in 1998?

“Not yet, but when I watch him, he glides on his feet and carries himself in a way that I love to watch players play football.”

Apart from Arsenal’s Declan Rice, England has the option in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who Terry said had a great season. “If it’s not [Bellingham] it’ll be Rogers. Do I think Bellingham is better than Rogers? Yes, I do. That’s a good dynamic within the group. Rice, Bellingham, [Harry] Kane and Reece James are pivotal to this groups”.

The former central defender is pained by Harry Maguire’s exclusion.

“From a defender’s point of view ... in the second half of the season, when Michael Carrick went in at Man United, I think he was pivotal to United’s success. His individual performances have warranted him being on that plane with England. He’s one of England’s best defenders. I would have Harry there.”

Tuchel also omitted Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. “Cole hasn’t had his best season for Chelsea, but we haven’t got many players in the world that can do what he can do. Bellingham, Kane and Palmer give you that special moment or that little bit of magic. Something special could happen with these guys.”

World-class players

“I’m in agreement with the managers not picking players in terms of their names and what they bring. He’s put it on the form and stuff like that. You can argue Foden and Palmer have been out of form, but these are two world-class players playing for big, big clubs.

“Palmer scored the goal for England against Spain in the last Euros. These guys can do it on the big stage. When looking at players that got in the squad, I’m not sure that [they] can [rise to the occasion]. Only time will tell. Maybe they prove me wrong, but I’d disagree with some of the decisions Tuchel has made.”

Terry tips France to win football’s most prestigious trophy for the third time. “Their strength in depth and the attacking options they have. Doe, Oliseh, Mbappe, Dembele, Cherki ... it’s endless.

“Defensively they’re good; midfield, very good ... such a good squad. It feels like they’re high on confidence, [and] some PSG players have just come off the back of a big European win as well. I hope I’m wrong. I hope it’s England but I think France and Spain have a good chance.”