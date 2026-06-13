Russell enduring pitiable F1 ride

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The Catalan cobla will have to switch their brass instruments for aluminium, their flabiols for exhaust pipes and learn to sow the scream of a Formula One engine into their musical ensemble as the cars roar on at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday afternoon.

Eleven teams will engage in a twisted Sardana and instead of representing the unity of the Catalan people in their dance, the 22 drivers on track will perform aiming to break off and stand alone atop the Barcelona podium at the end of today’s race.

Indeed, the drivers will have to be one with their partners, their vehicles, for them to challenge for glory on Sunday afternoon.

The dance floor in Spain has turned to lava this weekend and has forced most garages to chew through more of their available tyres than anticipated in the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday.

The conditions have clearly influenced the grid so far, as the likes of Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton, who finished first and second in the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, were reduced to finishing at best in fifth in all three practice sessions.

Damning statement

At the end of the second practice session on Friday, Antonelli named the McLarens as the possible winners in this afternoon’s race; a damning statement, as it is a clear lack of belief from the winner of the last five races in a row this year.

His teammate, George Russell, on the other hand, has looked in much better shape than his championship leader. Third in the driver standings and fading fast, he seems to have arrived in Barcelona with the grit between his teeth, as he’s flown through yesterday’s programme.

With a hair separating him and first in the first practice session and his first-place finish in the third, he has found some magic in his gloves, managing the heat in his bid to remind the world that he too has championship aspirations.

The story so far for Russell is a worrying one. Having started the 2026 F1 season with a dominant win in Australia, coupled with a second-place finish in China, to then failing to manage a podium finish in the following four races, it has been a pitiable performance from the man assumed to be the No 1 driver at Mercedes.

Favoured by F1 gods

In Monaco he failed to take advantage of the unending chaos in the race and was, instead, shown up by Antonelli, his much younger teammate, and the man who seems to be favoured by the F1 gods.

At 28 years old, and with a brilliant Mercedes under him, one would have thought that his vast experience driving alongside a seven-time champion in Hamilton during his time at Mercedes, and his own impressive standards since joining the Silver Arrows, would’ve propelled him into true championship contention this year.

Alas, Russell has had to endure the ignominy of watching on as a braver and bolder sophomore takes his principal status at Mercedes, and rips from his hands the dream of hoisting that championship trophy at the end of the season.

The call is on him now; the midday spotlight will illuminate the stage and bring the tarmac to 50ºC temperatures as it’s done all weekend.

Antonelli and the rest of the grid seem to be hamstrung by the sweltering conditions. Spain and the world over will be watching to see if he can finish off his searing weekend form with a victory, or if it is time to name another championship challenger, and write “what-if” on another year of Russell in F1.