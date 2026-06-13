Abongile Tom lives his World Cup dream

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Referee Abongile Tom will be the fourth official for the group E match between Germany and Curaçao. File photo.

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE in Pachuca

The job of 2026 Fifa World Cup referee Abongile Tom is to make decisions during football matches, but the best judgement call he made was far from the field.

Originally from Nyanga, Cape Town, Tom — who has been appointed as the fourth official for the group E match between Germany and Curaçao tonight in Houston — doesn’t regret leaving the South African Police Service (SAPS) to focus on officiating full-time.

He will be joined by his countryman Zakhele Siwela, who will run on the side as one of the assistants.

Tom explained that the impossibility of juggling the SAPS and refereeing jobs on a full-time basis forced him to take the difficult decision.

Sacrificed a lot

Tom’s path to officiating at his first World Cup wasn’t easy. “I sacrificed a lot to pursue this dream that could not have come through,” he said, adding that officiating has sustained him and his colleagues for many years, though it’s a part-time profession in South Africa.

“I stopped working [for SAPS] to solely focus on refereeing, and I’m happy that the sacrifice has paid off. This is not a permanent job but it has sustained us for the past 10 years and more; so this means there is life in refereeing.”

Tom said it was not easy to leave his job at SAPS but it was not sustainable to do both. “The demands were a bit too high when it came to juggling my work at SAPS and officiating. I wished to continue at SAPS but the pressure was too much because sometimes we would leave for two to three months.

I don’t think there is a dream beyond going to the Fifa World Cup. Maybe you can wish for a second or a third World Cup, but there’s no dream beyond this one — Abongile Tom, football referee

“I don’t think any employer wants a key member of staff away from work for long periods of time. It was strenuous because I would be coming back from work and go straight into a football match. I had to be honest with myself but this is a decision I am not regretting.”

Being at the World Cup is the realisation of a dream for Tom. “I don’t think there is a dream beyond going to the Fifa World Cup. Maybe you can wish for a second or a third World Cup, but there’s no dream beyond this one.”

Referees work under a microscope, with their mistakes closely scrutinised, and Tom says it comes with the territory.

“Each job has its own pressures, it’s just that our mistakes are televised. You go to a restaurant and sometimes get the wrong order but no one makes a fuss because it is not televised. But the waiter has made a mistake.

“Someone can put diesel instead of petrol in your car and that’s a mistake. In the life that we live every day, there are errors that people make. The unfortunate thing is that our mistakes are in the limelight.”

His own teacher

Tom continues to invest in himself all the time.

“I believe you are your own teacher, you must practice and put in the extra hours. When I watch football, I don’t watch who is playing against who but I watch with the eyes of a referee.

“I apply VAR when I am sitting on the couch at home and that’s practice that I’ve given myself. VAR is coming and we need to wait because when it arrives it is going to make our jobs easier.”

He also gave credit to Siwela, who is in his third World Cup. “I’m honoured to work with Zakhele Siwela because he is my brother. I appreciate his presence because it adds value to me. I have always said to him that whatever knowledge I have, I will [also] pass [it on to the next generation.”

When he gets a chance to be the man in the middle at this World Cup, Tom will be hoping his decisions are spot on.