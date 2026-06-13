Williams and Westley back from wilderness

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Katherine Williams, left, and Courtney Westley at the 2025 World University Games, where they won silver in the women's pair. File photo.

Katherine Williams survived that great career-killer in rowing — failing to make the Olympic team — pulling her way back from the wilderness and into the national frame.

She and Courtney Westley, who also missed out on Paris 2024, will do duty for South Africa at the World Cup regatta in Lucerne later this month as well as at Henley the following weekend alongside single scullers Chris Baxter and Paige Badenhorst.

The four will also compete at the world championships in Amsterdam in August.

Williams, 26, took her Games miss hard two years ago, admitting she came close to calling it a day. “I couldn’t get out of bed for three weeks. The only reason I got up was because I had teaching practicals,” said Williams, who is now doing her teaching honours in learning support.

Almost every Olympic year, at least one rower quits the sport after failing to make the team.

And for Williams the manner in which it happened compounded the pain.

I had set my brain on going [to the Olympics]. The progression from not qualifying in the double to having to flip a switch and race against the person I had been racing with was quite a big change for me that I was not prepared for — Katherine Williams

Westley had qualified the single scull for the Games, while Williams and Badenhorst had been trying to qualify the double scull.

The two missed out by 0.58sec at the 2023 world championships and they fell short again at the final qualification regatta in 2024.

Had they made it, all three would have gone to France in the two boats, but instead they were thrust into a shootout for the single scull, with Badenhorst emerging victorious.

“I had set my brain on going [to the Olympics],” said Williams, who was regarded as the top sculler in the squad at the time, having won bronze in the single at the 2021 under-23 world championships.

“The progression from not qualifying in the double to having to flip a switch and race against the person I had been racing with was quite a big change for me that I was not prepared for.”

For Westley the miss wasn’t as soul-destroying because she still had the under-23 world championships to prepare for later in 2024, plus she had the safety net of her Tuks team.

After the Paris showpiece, Williams learnt she had been dropped from the national squad and was told to find her own way back.

It’s really finding that perfect point of where we’re exactly in time and then the boat feels super light and we can just sling it forever — Courtney Westley

Without a club or a coach, she approached former national coach Roger Barrow for guidance. He assisted with a training programme and nudged her to Tuks where she and Westley were a natural fit, having finished sixth in the double scull at the 2022 under-23 world championships.

“We knew we had chemistry,” said 23-year-old Westley, a medicinal plant science masters student.

But Barrow suggested they switch from sculling (each rower has two oars) to the pair (each has one), where they have made great strides under Tuks coach Thato Mokoena, winning silver at the World University Games in Germany last year.

Mokoena, who will travel with the national squad, would like to see them finish in the top 11 in Lucerne — that’s the 2028 Olympic qualifying standard they’ll be chasing at the 2027 world championships.

“If we can be there now, it will be a fantastic achievement. Whatever it is we’ll have good information to go on through to Amsterdam,” said Mokoena.

The pair are talking about aiming for Los Angeles 2028 and even Brisbane 2032 — “I’ll be ancient by then,” jokes Williams — although their focus is the day-to-day grind to improve their synchronicity.

“It’s really finding that perfect point of where we’re exactly in time and then the boat feels super light and we can just sling it forever,” said Westley.

The chemistry is there; now for the nuclear reaction.