Phumelela Cafu return announcement imminent, says Nathan

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Phumelela Cafu in action against Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez during their junior-bantamweight world title fight at The Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas, on July 19 2025. Cafu will make a return to the ring soon.

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Phumelela Cafu’s manager Colin Nathan has promised to make an announcement regarding his future plans after videos of him training dominated social media.

The Duncan Village boxer has not fought in almost a year since suffering his first loss when he was knocked out by American Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in a WBO and WBC unification title clash.

Cafu’s inactivity has been a concern, especially because Rodriguez fought for the second time since their clash when he beat Antonio Vargas for the WBA bantamweight title on Sunday.

After beating Cafu, Rodriguez went on to add the WBA belt to his collection by stopping Argentinian Fernando Martinez to enhance his status as the king of the junior bantamweight division despite not also winning the IBF.

Interestingly another Nathan-managed boxer, Sikho Nqothole, will go after the IBF belt when he challenges recently crowned champion Andrew Moloney in a fight yet to be organised.

With Rodriguez leaving the junior bantamweight ranks after his clash against Vargas, the belts in the junior bantamweight have suddenly become available, with Cafu expected to chase the WBO title he held before losing it to the American.

However, his inactivity has cost him his ratings, which could have helped him contest the now vacant title.

But Nathan said plans were in place to bring the nippy boxer from the wilderness.

“We will make a big announcement about Cafu this week,” he said.

Cafu made his world title breakthrough when he upset Japanese four-division world champion Kosei Tanaka to wrest the WBO belt in October 2024.

“His fans must relax. Cafu is still a world-class boxer, and we will ensure that he operates at that stage.”

Cafu, who at 27 has achieved more in boxing than other boxers of his age, had insisted he would retire at 30.

Despite losing to Rodriguez when he was stopped in 10 rounds, his stock rose exponentially, with the WBO also holding him in high regard. This was demonstrated by the sanctioning body’s president Gustavo Olivieri when he told Nathan that Cafu is one of the talented boxers from South Africa during their meeting in Japan.

Cafu made his world title breakthrough when he upset Japanese four-division world champion Kosei Tanaka to wrest the WBO belt in October 2024.

The win facilitated a lucrative unification clash against Rodriguez, which reportedly paid him a wad of cash, helping him to fulfil his promise to buy his mother a house.

Having established himself as a world-class practitioner, sanctioning bodies are expected to jostle to rate him, creating a unique scenario for South African boxing which, besides Nqothole, also boasts Ricardo Malajika, who has already been mandated to contest the WBC title eliminator in the junior bantamweight division.

Daily Dispatch