MTN users score 1GB of DStv Stream data with every qualifying top-up

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Football’s biggest international tournament runs until July 19, bringing drama, excitement and opportunities for supporters to stay connected.

With the 2026 Fifa World Cup now underway, DStv and MTN SA have partnered to ensure South Africans don’t miss a moment of the action.

MTN SA customers who recharge with R50 or more in a day will receive 1GB of free data, redeemable via the MyMTN SA App, specifically to stream matches on DStv Stream.

Bafana Bafana still have matches against Czech Republic on June 18 and South Korea on June 25 to play — and every goal in those fixtures means another free gig.

That’s because MTN SA will gift its customers a free 1GB for every Bafana Bafana goal during the tournament to create an “it’s a goal and it’s a gig” experience for users.

What is DStv Stream Access?

At R99, DStv Stream Access is a streaming service that’s big on entertainment.

Subscribers can choose from a huge online library of on-demand movies, series, reality shows and lifestyle content, plus can tune into any of the over 80 TV channels, with more being added regularly.

These include the popular WWE channel, music channel Base Pulse, as well as a new dedicated Fifa World Cup 2026 pop-up channel from SuperSport.

Whether supporters are following every Bafana Bafana fixture, keeping up with other tournament clashes or catching up on their favourite local productions, DStv Stream Access offers flexible viewing throughout the competition.

DStv Stream subscribers can toggle their video settings to use as little as 100MB per hour, making it possible to stream that Bafana game on SuperSport, or watch the latest episode of Homecoming on Mzansi Wethu.

How to claim your 1GB free data for DStv Stream

To qualify for 1GB of free data for DStv Stream, MTN SA customers need to recharge with R50 or more in a day via any recharge channel.

They will automatically receive a gift of 1GB DStv Stream data in the MyMTN SA App. The DStv Stream data must be redeemed by midnight on the day of the recharge and used within 24 hours.

This special offer* is available for the duration of the World Cup until July 19.

Customers can download the MyMTN SA App on all popular app stores. For more information, visit the MTN website.

This article was sponsored by DStv.

*Ts and Cs apply. The offer is only available in South Africa.