Proteas’ woes against spin risk bursting World Cup hopes

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The Proteas have hitherto failed a “trial by spin”, at the T20 World Cup and the glaring deficiency is threatening to define the tournament for them.

Opposition teams are not hiding what they’re trying to do. Almost 79% of the overs the Proteas have faced in the T20 World Cup so far have been delivered by spinners. Of the 18 South Africans wickets to fall, 13 have been to spin.

When the Proteas departed for the World Cup there was justifiable optimism about the damage their powerful batting line-up might do in England.

At the top Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus had forged an aggressive opening combination, Marizanne Kapp’s return added experience at No4 and in the middle order there was a dreamy grouping of thunderous hitters led by “queen of clutch” Nadine de Klerk.

But in two matches thus far in the tournament, they have floundered, with batters unsure about exactly how to treat the spinners. The proof of their insecurity is how often they are stranded playing off the back foot.

Australia and Pakistan packed their side with spinners, with Sophie Molineux opening the bowling for the Australians, something the Pakistanis copied with their left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal when they faced Wolvaardt’s team on Wednesday.

It’s proven to be extremely successful. Molineux claimed the wicket of Luus in the first over of South Africa’s run chase on Saturday, while against Pakistan the dismissals of both Annerie Dercksen and Marizanne Kapp within five balls of each other came against spin and caused the jitters which nearly led to an embarrassing defeat.

Australia’s spinners took a combined 8/72 from 12.4 overs at Old Trafford, while Pakistan’s tweakers claimed 5/101. The Pakistanis will rue the fact they didn’t have an extra 20 runs to work with or even that their bowlers had executed better — in terms of the lengths they bowled — or that they should have caught better.

“We need to be calm in the field, especially when we have the momentum,” Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana lamented.

India will have noted the problems the Proteas have faced. Spin is a vital weapon of theirs and in Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani they have two of the top five ranked bowlers in the T20 format.

The Proteas won’t have to dig deep into the memory banks for the last time they were bamboozled by Sharma who took 5/19 at the Wanderers in April, to secure India’s only win in their five-match series in South Africa.

At the World Cup so far, India’s spinners have picked up 17 of the 20 wickets against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Out of 34.3 overs, 24.2 have been delivered by spinners. That ratio will certainly increase in Sunday’s match against the South Africans.

“The pitch was quite slow today with a lot of spin,” Wolvaardt said after Wednesday’s match at Edgbaston. “It will be pretty similar in Manchester and India have some world-class spinners. So we will have to go back to the drawing board and see how we can play them better.”

She cited Dercksen, who made a confidence-boosting 52 against Pakistan, as an example the rest of the batting line-up could follow.

The powerful 25-year-old hit seven fours and two sixes and looked to dominate especially when she shifted her weight onto the front foot. South Africa have had plenty of experience against spin in the past 18 months and showed at the ODI World Cup on turning pitches in India last year that they are capable of being aggressive against spinners.

Dercksen shared her skipper’s sentiments.

“We’ll definitely have to be on our A game. We’ll go back and review (how we lost our wickets). But we are a phenomenal batting line-up, we showed it not long ago against India and hopefully we can carry the momentum into the next one,” said Dercksen.