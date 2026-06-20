BBK UNPLUGGED | Bafana, brighten our Thursday and the future

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South Africa fans arrive before the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Whatever happens on Thursday morning, South Africa can be certain of one fact: Bafana Bafana have a firm foundation to build on for the future.

This World Cup is telling us terrific stories about a future so bright that Bafana will need shades to dim the glare.

On assignment in North America is a new generation of younger players being exposed to the supreme global competition to gain invaluable experience.

With Siyabonga Ngezana omitted from selection as he is recovering from meniscus surgery, questions were asked when a senior central defender like Grant Kekana was excluded from the World Cup squad by Bafana boss Hugo Broos; especially since he was fresh from the high of helping Mamelodi Sundowns quench their 10-year thirst for a Confederation of African Football Champions League triumph by defeating AS FAR Rabat.

The Belgian mentor had a choice: go for experience or opt to cast an eye to the future. He chose the latter and the roll call is awe-inspiring.

Mbokazi’s rapid rise

Ball-bursting Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s rapid rise has seen him entrench himself as an ever-present in the Bafana rearguard.

He is 20 years old, but the Chicago Fire central defender could be mistaken for a seasoned campaigner judging by the manner he has acquitted himself in his maiden appearance at the ultimate stage as one of Bafana’s best performers.

Ditto Ime Okon, the 22-year-old Hannover 96 centre back who punched his ticket to the football festival.

Add to the mix Olwethu Makhanya, who like Mbokazi plies his trade in Major League Soccer, operating in the heart of the Philadelphia Union defence.

Mbokazi was part of the journey of an awe-inspiring Bafana qualifying campaign and has featured alongside Okon in the World Cup. Though he is yet to feature, Makhanya is just over two months Okon’s senior.

The trio are at the World Cup, signalling that South Africa is well stocked in that position with players of an appropriate age to be around for another two if not three World Cup bouts.

Formidable central pairing

Inexperienced they may be, but the only way of getting mileage is through playing. Otherwise, show me a shop that sells experience and I will gladly purchase it for them.

What is unfolding before our eyes are the baby steps of a formidable central pairing combination that can alternate among the trio.

These three Diski Development Challenge (DDC) defensive graduates must start somewhere, like Kekana did in the DDC with SuperSport United and rose to Sundowns and Bafana prominence.

Bradley Cross, 25, Samukele Kabini, 22, Khulumani Ndamane, 22, and Thabang Matuludi, 27, complete the DDC defensive deployments.

In other departments, a similar picture is playing out. Jayden Adams, 25, Thalente Mbatha, 26, — DDC products — Siphephelo Sithole, 27, will serve South Africa well into the future. And, of course, there’s Relebohile Mofokeng, affectionately known as the “president of the Gen Z”. The 21-year-old will have carte blanche to preside over the Bafana offensive onslaught for the next decade.

Wing wizard Thapelo Maseko, 22, Kamogelo Sebelebele, 23, Oswin Appollis, 24, Tshepang Moremi, 25, are yet another part of the DDC pool that should propel Bafana to prosperity.

Living a dream

These players are getting a taste of what it’s like being in a space millions of footballers around the globe aspire to but will never achieve.

They are living a dream. A dream they can continue living if they and the rest of their teammates can complete their group A engagement against South Korea on Thursday at 3am (SA time).

A dream of a country that dreams of celebrating its senior men’s national soccer side relieving itself of the failure to advance to the next round of the tournament, an inability that has been hanging around Bafana’s neck since 1998.

Bafana have shown two faces in the past two Thursdays. We despaired when mish-mash tactics delivered a dispirited display of defeat to a not so mighty Mexico.

We were encouraged when we saw an energetic version of a Bafana that reminded us that they can play ball. We hope they’ve saved their best performance yet for this coming Thursday.

@bbkunplugged99