It’s do or die for Bafana Bafana

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The stakes have heightened in group A, with three teams battling for the vital second spot that will secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup co-hosts Mexico are looking good in front of their supporters with six points from two matches and were the first team to confirm a place in the last 32 at the weekend.

This leaves South Korea, South Africa and Czechia involved in fierce battles for the second spot on Thursday morning, the last day of the group stages action.

Bafana have failed to reach the knockout phase in three previous tournaments.

Finishing second in the group comes with a place in the next round and saves fans the trouble of consulting the calculator because there’s another complicated route of progressing — as one of the eight third-best finishers.

The equation for Bafana on Thursday is straightforward. They must beat South Korea and hope Mexico continues with their hot winning streak by beating Czechia to progress to the knockout stage for the first time.

Coach Hugo Broos is going to demand even more from his players who have returned to their base in Pachuca, Mexico, where they are preparing to take on the South Koreans without inspirational midfielder Mokoena

Bafana approaches Thursday’s match in Monterrey with confidence after they put together an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday.

They went toe-to-toe with the aggressive and tall Europeans and put to bed the unsatisfactory performance they served up in the opening loss to Mexico. This was the much-needed boost they needed.

In the hard-fought draw against Czechia, Bafana were guided by impressive performances from Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Thalente Mbatha.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Kamogelo Sebelebele came off the bench and injected fresh attacking ideas that saw Bafana end the match on the up and Czechia in defensive mode.

Coach Hugo Broos is going to demand even more from his players who have returned to their base in Pachuca, Mexico, where they are preparing to take on the South Koreans without inspirational midfielder Mokoena.

A massive blow

Various players and Broos said that the unavailability of Mokoena is a massive blow, but it is softened by the return of Sphephelo Sithole, who has served his suspension.

Against Mexico and Czechia, South Africa were outdone by their slow start to the game, where they conceded early goals, and this is bothering captain and keeper Williams. “It is disappointing to concede goals from our mistakes.

“When we analysed Czechia last week, we knew that Vladimír Coufal has a long throw, and we didn’t track the runner. The first 20 minutes we need to be fully focused because we can’t keep on going into games and conceding early goals.

“If you concede early, you are chasing the game — it is not easy to do that at this level. They make it difficult for you to come back in the game, but I am proud that the boys finished strong. Hopefully, the way we finished is the way we can start against South Korea.”

At the back, there will be no need to change because Mbokazi and Okon are settled at central defence, and Mudau and Modiba are doing their job on the sides

Williams added that at this level there was little room for error. “It’s all the fine details that make the difference, and we are going to do the analysis on South Korea.”

In their two matches so far, South Korea have shown they have players who are physically well conditioned and have tactical discipline when defending or in transition.

The Asian nation are a different profile from Mexico and Czechia, and Broos is faced with another headache; how he’s going to balance the team to get the much-needed win.

At the back, there will be no need to change because Mbokazi and Okon are settled at central defence, and Mudau and Modiba are doing their job on the sides.

Must be prepared to run

Another headache is in the midfield where Mokoena must be replaced and there are two options available for Broos: he could bring back Sithole to play alongside Adams and Mbatha. Or he could start with Mofokeng, with Adams and Mbatha providing defensive cover, but they must be prepared to run because the South Koreans don’t get tired easily.

Up front, it is a toss-up between Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster to start because Makgopa is usually used as impact, to trouble tiring defenders with his aerial strength.

Williams was full of praise for six players, who raised their hands and returned with fine performances.

“They were amazing, I am so proud of these boys. Maseko, [Oswin] Appollis, Jayden, Mbokazi, Okon; they are still young, and they are playing at this level, and they are competing.

“It’s not like we were dominated or outplayed by the opposition; they are showing their worth and that we belong here. I am proud of them for showcasing their talents when it mattered the most. They are the key to the success of this team.

“The character and mentality inside this team is amazing. Even during the qualifiers, when things were not going our way, we kept the faith, and that carried us through. There is genuine brotherhood among the players.”