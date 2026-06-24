BLAST FROM THE PAST | Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory

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Joel Stransky kicks the winning drop goal during the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park on June 24 1995. SA edged New Zealand 15-12.

1947 — Captain Alan Melville, resuming on 96, scores 117 in the second Test against England at Lord’s, his fourth consecutive Test century in as many innings. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the visitors, out for 327, from following on.

1955 — Roy McLean, resuming on 62, scores 142 as South Africa make 304 in the second Test against England at Lord’s for a first-innings lead of 171.

1960 — Geoff Griffin becomes the first South African bowler to take a hat-trick, claiming the scalps of Mike Smith, Peter Walker and Fred Trueman on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord’s. The 21-year-old fast bowler, who was no-balled no fewer than 11 times for throwing in the innings, had Smith caught behind for 99 off the final ball of his 28th over. Then he bowled Walker (52) and Trueman (0) with the first two balls of his 29th over to reduce the hosts to 360/8 shortly before stumps on the second day.

1973 — University of Stellenbosch student Danie Malan breaks the 1,000m world record at the Olympic stadium in Munich, running 2 min 16.0 sec in a race where his black countryman Joseph Leserwane had set the pace for him for more than half the distance. Malan nearly didn’t take to the track after being told by officials that they wanted the two South Africans to pace the German runners to the record. But Leserwane, a welfare official at the Western Deep Level Mines, stepped in, telling them they would run their own race. Leserwane got away clean at the start, but Malan was boxed in for the first lap by a group going well under the required pace. That forced Leserwane to slow down, but when Malan broke away both South Africans stepped on the gas and they flew around the track in pouring rain. Leserwane pulled out after 650m, but Malan continued on pace and won by 10 metres. Malan and Leserwane became firm friends on their European travels that summer and the white South African, a former policeman, decried his government’s apartheid policy, pointing out that the two of them would struggle to visit each other freely back home.

1978 — Kork Ballington wins his third 350cc race of the season at the Dutch motorcycling grand prix in Assen. He ended second in the 250cc.

1979 — In a display of total domination, Gerrie Coetzee stops former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks in the first round of their elimination bout in Monte Carlo. The fight lasted two minutes and three seconds, when the referee waved it over as Spinks went down for the third time. South African television audiences, however, didn’t get to watch it live because it took place on a Sunday — SABC screened it just after midnight instead. The win meant Coetzee would meet John Tate, who beat Kallie Knoetze in the other eliminator, for the WBA crown vacated by Muhammad Ali. Spinks had briefly held the world title the previous year when he had dethroned Ali before losing it in the rematch several months later.

1995 — Joel Stransky slots a drop late in extra time to give the Springboks a famous 15-12 win over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park. The victory was also South Africa’s 11th in a row, overhauling the previous mark of 10 achieved by the team from 1949 to 1953. The trophy was handed over by South African president Nelson Mandela, who endeared himself to rugby fans by wearing the No 6 Springbok jersey of captain Francois Pienaar.

1998 — Bafana Bafana play their final Group C match of the World Cup, needing to beat Saudi Arabia convincingly at Parc Lescure in Bordeaux to advance to the knockout phase. Striker Shaun Bartlett scores early, but their opponents come back, with Sami Al-Jaber and Yousuf Al-Thunayan converting penalties to go 2-1 up. Bartlett levelled matters in the third minute of optional time, scoring from the third penalty of the match. South Africa had needed to win by three goals to advance to the knockout stages.

2000 — Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scores the only try of the match, but the Springboks lose the second Test to England in Bloemfontein 22-27. The series ended 1-1.

2006 — Winger Brent Russell scores South Africa’s only try as the Springboks are hammered 26-36 by France in a one-off Test at Newlands. The visitors scored four tries and two dropped goals.

2007 — Vernon Philander makes his debut for the Proteas, taking 4/22 as the South Africans beat Ireland by 42 runs in a rain-shortened one-off ODI in Belfast.

2016 — The Proteas are blown away by the West Indies in an ODI in Bridgetown, being bowled out for 185 to lose by 100 runs. Darren Bravo scored 102 to set up the West Indians innings and see them into the final of the triangular tournament against Australia.

2017 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat France 35-12 in Johannesburg for a clean sweep in the three-match series.

2019 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-1 by Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Cairo. Jonathan Kodjia scored the winner in the 65th minute.

2019 — The Proteas lose their fifth World Cup group match from seven starts, going down to Pakistan by 49 runs at Lord’s. Chasing 309 for victory, South Africa ended their innings on 259/9, with skipper Faf du Plessis top-scoring with 63.

2023 — Christo Lamprecht wins the British amateur championship at Hillside in Southport to keep the title in South African hands, defeating Ronan Kleu of Switzerland 3&2 in the 36-hole final. His caddie was fellow player Christiaan Maas, who had also carried the bag for winner Aldrich Potgieter the previous year.