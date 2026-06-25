Flashy suits, but dull analysis leaves SA TV World Cup coverage feeling flat

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Teko Modise did his best to maintain his composure as Thomas Mlambo pressed him on the validity of Sphephelo Sithole’s red card in South Africa’s World Cup opener with Mexico.

Modise had made his point, agreeing with John Terry, another panelist tightly squeezed into SuperSport’s desk, that Sithole’s red card was justified. Mlambo wasn’t buying it. And pressed Modise. “It’s so obvious,” Modise sighed.

Playing ‘devil’s advocate’ is one thing, but attempting to question the expertise of the experts — people hired by the broadcaster for their opinions based on the fact that they played professional football — is annoying, not just for those experts, but for the viewers too.

In one sense Mlambo can be forgiven for trying to liven up panel discussions, particularly after the final whistle. With most of the matches South Africans watch in primetime finishing around 9pm or 10pm, people just want or have to go to bed, so can’t be bothered with post-match chatter.

If Mlambo is trying to elicit the kind of confrontation that has made Roy Keane so popular on UK broadcasters, or which has made the Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Alexi Lalas on the US World Cup coverage go viral, then it is probably best he let that occur organically.

South African TV really doesn’t do the kind of hard sports opinion content so beloved of American TV and which is increasingly becoming the style in the UK.

SuperSport specifically in the last decade has made its on-air panelists rather dull, squeezing the life out of them and demanding less controversy and deeper analysis, the latter often dreary. Remember the days of Nick Mallett chewing out referees, players and coaches when watching rugby? It doesn’t happen anymore and for TV viewers it has removed an element of entertainment beyond what occurred on the pitch.

Taken on its own the analytical summaries on both SuperSport and SABC have been boring. As have been the on-air guests. There is a determination to show off knowledge of the laws, tactics and systems, but there is less fun in the way Ibrahimovic has provided on Fox in the US or Ian Wright has on ITV in the UK.

Budget constraints have meant that the extra beyond the field atmosphere of the tournament from Mexico and US has been missing locally. SABC tried a bit too hard for Bafana Bafana’s match with Czechia by breaking up its in-studio chatter with inserts from ‘watch parties’ around Johannesburg. Mostly those inserts made it apparent how cold everyone was.

Terry was an — ahem — interesting addition for the first week. WTF? Did anyone at SuperSport do a background check on the former England international? Never mind the whole ‘did he or didn’t he’ cheat on his wife with a club teammate’s partner, but was the racial abuse alleged by Anton Ferdinand (Rio’s brother and Terry’s national teammate), which caused Terry to be banned and fined by the English FA, not a red flag, especially in a country with South Africa’s history?

Besides Terry doesn’t add much in terms of analysis (or actual fun) and even if it was because of his status as an England international, the era he played in for them was better known for Wags than wins.

The aesthetics of the studios in Auckland Park and Randburg leave a lot to be desired. At least SuperSport have made the change from four guests to three after the tournament opener left little room for anyone to breathe.

Their unimaginative set-up has given little indication that there is a football World Cup happening. The desk is nondescript; there are no decorations and the graphics are from a decade ago.

Over on SABC, it’s all bright, almost blinding, colours and no graphics, while someone has thrown a few items in front of the desk (boots, a ball, a referee board) to make it apparent they’re talking about football.

SABC loses out to SuperSport on the guests’ dress. At Auckland Park — when they’re not in Bafana gear — it has looked like Dr Khumalo and Steve Khompela were off to or had just arrived from a funeral — all black suits, white shirts and black ties. Yawn.

Modise, Mlambo and the colourful Abel Xavier — still sporting blonde streaks in carefully coiffed splendour — have given off a whiff of high-end wedding vibes with tailored jackets, striking ties and pocket squares.

It’s arguably the liveliest part of the whole broadcast.