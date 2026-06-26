BLAST FROM THE PAST | Proteas on cloud 9 as they thrash Afghans to reach first WC final

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Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates one of his three wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan.

1937 — The beginning of something special. The Springboks play the first of five Tests of their tour of Australia and New Zealand. They kick off in Sydney in their first-ever away match against the Wallabies, and they narrowly beat the home side 9-5, with tries by flanker Ebbo Bastard and lock Ferdie Bergh. Fullback Gerry Brand added a penalty. Australian captain Cyril Towers scored all his team’s points, converting his own try.

1964 — South Africa’s slim hopes of being allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics are dealt a hammer blow by the minister of the interior, Jannie de Klerk. Soon after the International Olympic Committee had demanded that the South African Olympic Committee renounce apartheid in sport, De Klerk said government could not approve a mixed-race national team. He stated that whites had to represent white South Africans and “non-whites” had to participate as representatives of non-whites. De Klerk was the father of FW de Klerk, the last president of the apartheid government.

1965 — The Springboks lose narrowly to Australia in Brisbane, going down 8-12 to lose the two-match series 2-0 — their first-ever series defeat to Australia. The loss also extend their losing streak to five matches. The visitors even won the try count 2-0, with legendary centre John Gainsford and winger Trix Truter dotting down. But four penalties by Australia gave them the win.

1993 — Former WBO champion Dingaan Thobela wins his second world crown, dethroning WBA lightweight titleholder Tony Lopez at Sun City. It was sweet revenge for the Rose of Soweto, who had lost a controversial decision to Lopez in Sacramento a few months earlier. This was the same Lopez who had engaged in two wars with Brian Mitchell at junior-lightweight two years earlier. Thobela would win a third world title seven years later.

1993 — Springbok captain Francois Pienaar makes his international debut, but his team is held to a 20-20 draw at King’s Park by France in the first of a two-match series. Hooker Uli Schmidt scored the team’s only try with fullback Theo van Rensburg adding five penalties. French winger Philippe Saint-Andre scored his team’s only try, with halfbacks Aubin Hueber and Alain Penaud dropping goals and centre Thierry Lacroix kicking three penalties. Also making their debuts for South Africa that day were flyhalf Hennie le Roux and lock Kobus Wiese who, along with Pienaar, would be key members of the 1995 team to win the World Cup.

1994 — David Frost survives a bogey on the 17th hole to card a 12-under-par 268 and win the Greater Hartford Open at Cromwell, Connecticut, one shot ahead of Australian Greg Norman.

1999 — It’s unlucky 13 for the Springboks as they lose to Wales for the first time in their history. Unbeaten in their 12 previous outings, they go down 19-29 in the first-ever match at the new Millennium stadium in Cardiff that will host the World Cup final later that year. The teams score two tries apiece, but flyhalf Neil Jenkins lands both conversions and five penalties to secure the historic victory.

2004 — Brent Russell on the wing scores two of the Springboks’ seven tries as South African smash Wales 53-18 in a one-off Test in Pretoria.

2007 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 91 as the Proteas beat India by four wickets with three balls to go in the first ODI of a three-match series in Belfast. Sachin Tendulkar made 99 and Rahul Dravid 74 in the Indian total of 242/8.

2010 — Flyhalf Morne Steyn scores 28 points as the Springboks beat Italy 55-11 in East London to win the two-match series 2-0. Steyn scored two of South Africa’s seven tries, kicked six conversions and landed two penalties.

2021 — Rassie van der Dussen scores 56 off 38, but the Proteas, on 160/6, lose the first T20 against the West Indies in St George’s by eight wickets.

2024 — The Proteas reach their first-ever World Cup final as they demolish Afghanistan by nine wickets in their global T20 semifinal in San Fernando. Marco Jansen took 3/16 on an uneven, seam-friendly pitch to help bowl out Afghanistan for a lowly 56 in which Azmatullah Omarzai, on 10, was the only one to reach double figures. The 13 extras conceded by South Africa were the highest contribution. Tabraiz Shamsi took 3/6 while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bagged two wickets each. Reeza Hendricks scored an unbeaten 29 as the Proteas raced to victory in the ninth over.

2024 — Rushwin Dortley scores as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Mozambique in a Cosafa Cup match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.